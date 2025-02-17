RAM revives hood ornaments for its upcoming models

Stellantis is considering bringing back hood ornaments to its RAM pickup trucks, a stylistic detail that once characterized the brand’s vehicles. This information comes from a recent patent filed by the automotive giant and published by the United States Patent and Trademark Office in January 2025. The document, originally filed on March 13, 2023, shows a design that recalls the classic RAM logo, specifically the ram’s head, historically used as a hood ornament when RAM pickups were sold under the Dodge brand.

RAM could bring back hood ornaments on its models in the future

Stellantis has requested a 15-year patent to protect this design, but this doesn’t necessarily mean the ornament will be adopted on production models. It could simply be a strategy to protect an iconic element of RAM’s visual identity, especially since modern designs tend to have limited space for such details.

In today’s automotive sector, hood ornaments are now almost exclusively found on luxury brands like Bentley and Rolls-Royce. However, some brands are bringing this stylistic element back: Cadillac, for example, has introduced an ornament on its electric flagship Celestiq, while Mercedes has integrated a similar detail on its EQS to give it a more traditional look. However, it’s worth noting that these vehicles are very different from the rugged RAM pickup trucks, making the return of this stylistic element in the segment somewhat uncertain.

Regardless of the future of hood ornaments, it’s clear that RAM is going through a period of changes. In December, Tim Kuniskis, known for being the architect of the Dodge Hellcat, became CEO of the brand. Stellantis decided to assign dedicated leadership to the brand, recognizing the strategic importance of its pickup trucks, which represent a highly profitable and well-selling product.

RAM has introduced the 1500 Ramcharger, a plug-in hybrid variant, before the fully electric 1500 REV. Additionally, it has canceled the extended-range version of the REV, which was supposed to offer 800 km of range, focusing instead on models with more balanced performance and costs.