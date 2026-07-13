Ram recalls over 12,000 pickups in the U.S. over potential lighting failure

An incorrectly installed electrical connection inside the premium headlights has prompted FCA US to recall 12,592 examples of the 2026 Ram 1500 sold in the United States. The defect can disrupt the daytime running lights and parking lights, causing reduced brightness, flickering, or a complete loss of illumination, even while the rest of the lighting system appears to work normally.

Ram recalls 12,592 pickups in the U.S. over headlight failure risk

The campaign does not cover every 2026 pickup. Stellantis has limited the recall to vehicles built between October 29, 2025, and February 16, 2026, with the specific lighting system involved. The notice does not link the fault to a particular trim level, so owners will need to check the VIN and individual vehicle configuration to confirm whether their truck falls under the campaign. The production date alone cannot provide a definitive answer because Ram built vehicles with different lighting equipment during the same period.

Marelli North America supplied the affected headlamp assemblies. According to the manufacturer’s investigation, workers may not have pushed some electrical terminals fully into their connectors during assembly. As a result, the connection can break and restore itself intermittently, which means drivers may notice the problem only occasionally before the lights begin working again. Other lighting functions may continue to operate, making it harder to identify flickering or reduced brightness as an internal headlamp defect.

Stellantis identified the trucks that require inspection by comparing production-line records with information on the headlights delivered by the supplier. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration lists the recall under number 26V421000, while FCA US uses the internal code 62D to help dealers manage inspections and locate the affected vehicles.

Owners can take their trucks to an authorized service center, where technicians will inspect the electrical connections and replace any defective headlamp assemblies. The repair will come at no cost. Owners should still arrange an inspection even when the headlights appear to work normally, because the intermittent nature of the fault may hide the problem during a casual check.