Ram recalls more than 65,000 trucks over an instrument cluster problem

A software defect in the 3.5-inch TFT instrument cluster, supplied by Marelli North America, is behind the new recall campaign FCA US has launched for 65,348 Ram pickups from the 2025 and 2026 model years. The issue can cause the display to stop working completely, creating direct safety consequences. When the malfunction occurs, the driver can no longer see the gear-position indicator, warnings tied to the braking system and electronic stability control, or alerts from the tire-pressure monitoring system.

Ram recalls more than 65,000 trucks over an instrument cluster software defect

The recall covers the full Ram heavy-duty family built over a production window running from October 2023 to August 2025. The largest share involves the Ram 2500, with 32,371 units built between August 9, 2024 and July 4, 2025. Next comes the Ram 1500, with 18,897 units assembled between October 6, 2023 and August 22, 2025, followed by the Ram 3500 pickup, with 7,646 vehicles produced between September 25, 2024 and July 4, 2025.

The campaign also includes Chassis Cab versions aimed at professional use and fleet buyers, including 2,356 Ram 3500 units, 696 Ram 4500 units, and 3,382 Ram 5500 units, all built between the second half of 2024 and July 2025. Stellantis estimates that the actual defect affects about 1 percent of the recalled vehicles, but the nature of the problem forced the company to extend the campaign to the entire potentially affected population because the issue touches systems tied to active safety and compliance with several U.S. federal standards covering brakes, lighting, stability, and occupant protection.

FCA US opened its internal investigation on January 21, 2026, when the company’s technical and regulatory organization began collecting reports of non-functioning instrument clusters on Ram models equipped with the 3.5-inch screen. Over the following months, engineering and manufacturing teams worked to identify the root cause and map the affected vehicles. That process led to formal recognition of a potentially non-compliant manufacturing issue on March 18, followed by the official recall decision approved by the Vehicle Regulations Committee on April 2.

Ram dealers will fix the problem through a software update to the instrument cluster, and they will carry out the repair free of charge. FCA US expects to begin mailing owner-notification letters on May 28, 2026.