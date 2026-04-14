Ram 2500 ERV is the first heavy-duty pickup built for pursuits

Ram has unveiled the 2027 2500 Emergency Response Vehicle, a heavy-duty pickup designed specifically for law enforcement, government agencies, and emergency operators who need a vehicle that combines the towing and payload capability typical of the segment with enough performance to handle pursuits and rapid-response work on difficult roads, in rural areas, across mountain routes, and over mixed terrain.

Ram unveils a heavy-duty pickup built specifically for emergency response work

The automaker developed the model from the start around specific operational needs, trying to combine two characteristics that American heavy-duty pickups rarely bring together in a single vehicle. According to Ram, it is the first and only heavy-duty truck to complete the Michigan State Police tests, a U.S. evaluation protocol that serves as the main benchmark for law-enforcement vehicles and includes sessions focused on acceleration, braking, mechanical durability, and high-speed driving.

Under the hood sits a 6.4-liter HEMI V8 producing 405 horsepower and 429 lb-ft of torque, paired with an eight-speed TorqueFlite HD automatic transmission and a selectable two-speed transfer case. Ram also equips the truck with a limited-slip differential and a 4.10 axle ratio, choices aimed at improving responsiveness and power delivery compared with the standard Ram 2500. The performance figures show what Ram is trying to achieve. The truck reaches 60 mph in 8.41 seconds, 80 mph in 13.22 seconds, and 100 mph in 20.5 seconds, while top speed stops at 103 mph, limited mainly by the tires. Ram says those numbers allow the vehicle to stay competitive with lighter pickups and SUVs commonly used by law-enforcement fleets.

The truck’s technical package reflects the type of work it is meant to do. Protective components shield the underside, while 18-inch steel wheels are sized to handle the punishment of field operations. Dual 400-amp alternators provide enough power for the high-demand electrical equipment that special-service fleets typically carry. Inside, the cabin includes provisions for communication systems, auxiliary dashboard switches, and dedicated wiring. Ram also moved the gear selector to the steering column in order to free up central console space for radios, electronic devices, and operational equipment.

During the Michigan State Police evaluation, testers subjected the vehicle to intensive track sessions that included high-speed maneuvers, repeated braking, and flying laps. Ram especially highlighted the truck’s behavior after 40 laps at Grattan Raceway, a track near Grand Rapids known for technical corners, fast sections, and demanding elevation changes. According to the company, the pickup showed tire wear that remained contained relative to the stress of the test.

Ram will begin delivering the 2027 2500 Emergency Response Vehicle to fleets in the second half of 2026. The truck aims to fill an operational niche that until now has lacked a true reference point among heavy-duty pickups, a segment for vehicles capable of stepping into situations where a traditional pickup or SUV would not offer the same mix of toughness, towing ability, and dynamic performance.