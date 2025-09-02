Ram unveils special Rampage R/T NFL Edition

Ram is celebrating its partnership with the NFL in Brazil by launching a new limited-edition version of its Rampage, the brand’s first pickup developed and built in South America. Chosen as the official vehicle of the 2025/2026 football season, the special model comes with exclusive finishes both inside and out.

Juliano Machado, Ram Vice President for South America, commented: “The Rampage has been a success, both critically and commercially. It was only natural for it to be the first vehicle in history to receive a special edition in collaboration with the NFL. Like the league itself, it combines strength, capability, and technology while staying true to its roots. Ram customers share the same values as NFL fans.”

Luis Martinez, NFL General Manager in Brazil, also highlighted the importance of the collaboration: “Brazil is a key market for the league. This is the first NFL-branded limited edition and marks just the beginning of a series of initiatives planned throughout the season.”

The Rampage R/T NFL Edition is limited to 300 units, available in Billet Silver Metallic and Pearl White, both paired with a contrasting black roof. Power comes from the 2.0-liter Hurricane 4 Turbo gasoline engine, delivering 272 hp and 400 Nm of torque. The pickup sprints from 0 to 100 km/h in just 6.9 seconds, with a top speed of 220 km/h. It features a nine-speed automatic transmission paired with a 4×4 Auto all-wheel-drive system with low-range gearing.

Design highlights include NFL logos on the hood and bed sides, dedicated badges on the front doors, and 4.5-inch gloss-black sport exhaust tips. Inside, the cabin is fitted with leather and Alcantara seats featuring NFL logos embossed on the backrests, aluminum pedals, LED-illuminated door sills, and full ambient lighting extending to the mirrors.

Each unit will be delivered with an exclusive kit that includes a cooler bag, cap, thermal mug, and a personalized welcome sign. The Rampage R/T NFL Edition will be available at Ram dealerships in Brazil starting in the second half of October, priced at R$ 275,690 including paint. Pre-orders are already open across the brand’s 142 showrooms in Brazil.