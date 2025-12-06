Ram Rampage sees higher registrations in Brazil in November

The Ram Rampage, the first model from the brand designed and built outside North America, continues to confirm its strong commercial success. In November, it recorded its second-best monthly result of 2025, with more than 2,400 units sold. Thanks to this performance, the pickup has now exceeded 23,000 total registrations since the start of the year. As a result, it is closing in on the full-year total achieved in 2024. At the same time, it has strengthened its position among the five best-selling compact and midsize pickups in the 2025 cumulative ranking.

Ram Rampage sales surge in November as 2025 registrations top 23,000

Since its launch, the Rampage has attracted a new group of customers to the Ram brand. It has brought classic Ram values such as toughness, performance, comfort, and advanced technology into the compact segment. Moreover, the introduction of the 2.2-liter turbodiesel engine, which delivers 200 horsepower and 450 Nm of torque, has further improved the model’s positioning. The adoption of advanced driver-assistance systems, including Lane Centering Assist, has also played a key role.

In addition to strong sales, the Rampage has collected important awards. Since its debut, the pickup has already earned 27 prizes from the specialized press. The latest recognition is its second consecutive win at the “Os Eleitos” awards, organized by Quatro Rodas magazine. This prize is based on direct feedback from vehicle owners, both for the models themselves and for after-sales service.

At the same time, Ram continues to dominate the full-size pickup segment, where it holds a market share of around 60 percent. The Ram 3500, recently updated with the new generation powered by the 6.7-liter Cummins High-Output turbodiesel engine, delivers 436 horsepower and 1,458 Nm of torque. Paired with the new eight-speed automatic transmission, it remains the best-selling model in its category. Right behind it stands the Ram 1500, which continues to be the quickest pickup in the segment, with a 0 to 100 km/h time of 5.3 seconds.

From January to November, registrations reached 1,352 units for the Ram 3500 and 1,160 units for the Ram 1500. These figures confirm the strength of Ram’s lineup, both in the extreme work-oriented segment and in the high-performance gasoline full-size pickup category.