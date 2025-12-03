Ram 1500 wins award for highest resale value

Just over a year after its commercial debut in Brazil, the new Ram 1500 has already earned a major recognition in the local automotive market. The pickup received the “Highest Resale Value Seal” awarded by the AutoInforme agency. The award confirms the model’s strong ability to retain high value over time on the used market. Strong performance, solid build quality, and overall reliability support this result.

Ram 1500 wins highest resale value award in Brazil

The model features the powerful Hurricane 6 twin-turbo inline-six engine delivering 426 horsepower and 635 Nm of torque. With this powertrain, the Ram 1500 has positioned itself as a benchmark among full-size pickups with internal combustion engines. The result has strengthened the Ram brand image among both private buyers and professional users.

In terms of performance, the Ram 1500 stands as the fastest and most powerful gasoline full-size pickup in its segment. It accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in just 5.3 seconds. Performance figures alone do not define the model. Key technical features also set it apart. One of the most distinctive elements is the electronically controlled air suspension with five selectable height levels. No other pickup in the Brazilian market offers this solution in the same category.

Technology plays a central role inside the cabin as well. The Ram 1500 delivers a highly digital and comfort-oriented interior. The driver uses a fully configurable 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster. A large 14.5-inch central touchscreen supports wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The equipment also includes a 10-inch head-up display and a digital rearview mirror, which improves visibility in every driving condition.

To further enhance onboard comfort, Ram equipped the 1500 with an active noise cancellation system. This system reduces vibrations and external noise entering the cabin. As a result, the interior remains extremely quiet at all speeds. The quiet environment allows occupants to enjoy the 900-watt Harman Kardon premium audio system with 19 speakers at its full potential.

The combination of performance, technology, and comfort has allowed the new Ram 1500 to gain rapid approval from Brazilian customers. The pickup has now established itself as the reference model among large internal combustion pickups in the AutoInforme awards. This achievement confirms Ram’s position as the only exclusive premium pickup brand in the Brazilian market and further strengthens the solid start of the model in its first year on sale.