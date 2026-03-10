Ram Rampage records strong sales in Brazil before Europe launch

The Ram Rampage recorded its strongest start to a year since its launch on the Brazilian market, with more than 4,030 units registered between January and February 2026 and growth of over 17% compared with the same period in 2025. The midsize pickup therefore continues the upward trajectory that already led it to close 2025 with the best annual sales result of its commercial career, while holding second place in the Brazilian segment and approaching a 25% market share.

Ram Rampage sales surge in Brazil ahead of Europe arrival

Sales results come alongside several recognitions from the Brazilian automotive press. The model achieved a double victory in the “Os Eleitos” award organized by Quatro Rodas, earned its first title in the “Melhor Revenda” ranking, also organized by the magazine together with Mobiauto, and took first place in the Folha Mauá 2025 ranking for the best highway fuel consumption among diesel pickups. That result highlights the efficiency of the 2.2-liter turbodiesel engine producing 200 horsepower and 450 Nm of torque, used in the Big Horn, Rebel, and Laramie versions.

Early 2026 also brought positive results for the Ram brand as a whole. The company once again won the Lótus Sales Champion Award in the Semi-Light Truck Brand category, while the Ram 3500, the largest pickup available on the Brazilian market, secured first place in the Semi-Light Truck category for the fourth time in the same award. The magazine Frota&Cia organizes the prize each year to celebrate the strongest sales performances of the previous year.

With these results and the strong reception from Brazilian customers, Stellantis’ decision to bring the Rampage to Europe appears increasingly logical. The company plans to open orders in the European market during 2026.