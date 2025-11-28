Ram Rampage: latest details leaked for the upcoming European version

Ram is preparing to launch the Ram Rampage in Europe, bringing its compact pickup to a market dominated by city cars and crossovers. The model has already proven successful in South America and now aims to offer something different for European customers. The goal is to deliver a solid, authentic American pickup with strong character. The European strategy will focus mainly on the Ram Rampage Rebel and Ram Rampage R/T, two versions that reflect different interpretations of the brand’s DNA in terms of toughness, payload and performance.

Ram Rampage Rebel and R/T set to debut in Europe with diesel and gasoline power

From a design perspective, the Ram Rampage for Europe does not try to go unnoticed. Its sharp lines, wide stance and large front grille clearly identify it as a true Ram. The body is built with high-strength steel, ensuring durability in daily use and off-road conditions. Wheel designs enhance the muscular look, while the R/T version stands out with a sportier setup, a dedicated suspension and twin exhaust outlets that underline its dynamic nature.

Two engines will be available for the European market. The Ram Rampage Rebel focuses on diesel power with a 2.2-liter Multijet II turbodiesel delivering 200 hp and 450 Nm of torque. This output allows for a payload of over one ton, a strong figure for a compact pickup. Power is managed by a nine-speed automatic transmission, tuned for smooth driving, towing performance and everyday usability.

The Ram Rampage R/T is aimed at customers looking for higher performance. It is powered by a 2.0-liter Hurricane4 turbo gasoline engine with 272 hp and 400 Nm of torque. This setup allows the pickup to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 6.9 seconds, with a top speed of 220 km/h. A dedicated exhaust system further enhances the sporty driving experience.

Both versions are equipped with automatic all-wheel drive, including a 4×4 Low mode for demanding terrain and low-grip surfaces. The Ram Rampage is designed as a true working pickup, not just a lifestyle vehicle. The cargo bed offers close to 1,000 liters of capacity and includes LED lighting, protective impact-resistant linings and an optional cover. An adjustable partition helps organize the load, while electric side steps improve cabin access. The Rebel version also features Pirelli Scorpion All Terrain Plus tires, suitable for both off-road and asphalt use.

Inside, the Ram Rampage adopts a modern SUV-style layout. The dashboard is dominated by the 12.3-inch Uconnect 5 infotainment system, with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The digital instrument cluster features a 10.25-inch display, while power-adjustable front seats enhance comfort during long trips. Trim levels differ in materials and finishes, with the R/T adding sporty details and a premium Harman Kardon sound system.

Safety equipment on the Ram Rampage for Europe includes automatic emergency braking, active lane keeping, adaptive cruise control and a full airbag system. Thanks to this complete package, the Ram Rampage enters the European market as a compact yet ambitious pickup, designed to meet both professional and lifestyle needs.