Is Tesla finally getting long-awaited Apple CarPlay compatibility?

Tesla’s situation may be more complicated than expected if, after years of categorical refusals, the company is now preparing to introduce something it has always considered off-limits: Apple CarPlay (and WhatsApp). According to Bloomberg, Tesla has begun internally testing compatibility with Apple’s system, a move that would have seemed unthinkable until recently.

For many drivers, CarPlay has become an essential feature. It brings the iPhone to the vehicle’s display in a simplified interface and allows easy control of music, maps, messages and calls. Tesla owners have been requesting it for years, but Elon Musk has consistently rejected the idea, partly due to the tense relationship between him and Apple.

Over time, Musk has frequently criticized the Cupertino company, often targeting the App Store and its commission fees. He even claimed that he once sought a meeting with Tim Cook to discuss a potential Tesla acquisition, an appointment Musk says Cook declined.

Despite this tense history, Tesla remains the only major American automaker that does not offer Apple CarPlay. However, the company now appears to be moving toward some level of integration, though not a full one. CarPlay will reportedly run inside a dedicated window, rather than taking over the entire display, because Tesla must keep key driver-assistance information visible at all times. For this reason, navigation will continue to rely on Tesla’s own app rather than Apple Maps, and essential functions, such as switching between drive and reverse, will remain under Tesla’s control.

If confirmed, CarPlay will arrive wirelessly via Bluetooth and Wi-Fi. But Android users won’t be as lucky: Android Auto is not expected to be supported. It remains to be seen whether this shift will truly boost demand, which is currently weaker than in Tesla’s peak years. Still, the mere fact that the company is reversing course after more than a decade is a promising sign.