Ram Rampage: here’s what it would look like as an SUV

The new RAM Rampage 2025 concept SUV, a render created by designer Kleber Silva, expresses innovation and driving pleasure. The RAM Rampage 2025 Concept is based on the brand’s pickup sold in South America and strikes with its robust and elegant appearance at the same time. The metallic gray body shows off its sculpted shapes and well-cared-for details. The large RAM logo on the front grille is a symbol of the strength and importance of this new SUV.

Here’s what an SUV version of the Ram Rampage pickup would look like

RAM Rampage 2025 concept features very aerodynamic design lines that run from the front to the rear, creating an imposing and dynamic silhouette. The prominent wheel arches and high ground clearance suggest the ability to tackle any terrain with confidence, while the uniquely designed alloy wheels add a touch of refinement.

We hypothesize that even inside this hypothetical Ram Rampage SUV could surprise its customers. We imagine a luxurious, spacious model equipped with every comfort. Most likely, such a vehicle would be equipped with a state-of-the-art infotainment system. Obviously, this is not an official model, but what we see in these images certainly makes us hope that Stellantis decides to bring such a vehicle to market in the coming years.

It is also easy to hypothesize that an SUV based on the Ram Rampage could have the same range of engines as the pickup version that is sold in South America and is recording good sales results despite being a rather expensive model for the average of that market. We will therefore see if the Stellantis group will surprise us again by deciding to launch a similar model on the market, but in the meantime, we can only imagine what it might be like.