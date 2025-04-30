Ram quietly kills EV truck project, sparking supplier disputes

In 2023, Ram generated significant interest at the New York Auto Show by presenting the 1500 REV, its first fully electric pickup. Market arrival was initially planned for the fourth quarter of 2024, but plans have changed dramatically in recent months: the debut is now postponed until late 2026. A significant delay that, however, isn’t the only setback for the brand.

Simultaneously, Ram was secretly working on an even more ambitious project: a heavy-duty electric pickup, designed to expand the electric lineup with a vehicle capable of handling heavy loads and competing in a segment dominated by diesel engines. The goal was to include it in the lineup in time for the 2027 model year. However, the program was canceled in 2024, without any official announcements or public statements.

Ram secretly cancels Heavy-Duty electric pickup amid supplier legal battle

News of the cancellation only emerged recently, thanks to a legal case reported by Automotive News. According to the source, supplier Valeo initiated legal action against American Axle & Manufacturing (AAM), accusing it of not covering the “unrecoverable costs” incurred in developing components for the electric vehicle. Valeo claims to have invested millions of dollars in designing electric motors and inverters for the e-Beam axles supplied by AAM.

American Axle, in 2023, had announced an agreement with Stellantis to supply front and rear e-Beam axles, equipped with its integrated 3-in-1 e-Drive technology, a solution that combines motor, inverter, and transmission in a single compact module. The vehicle, which remained unnamed until now, was supposed to be introduced by the end of the decade.

The project’s cancellation raises broader questions about the actual demand for a heavy-duty electric pickup. Traditionally, these vehicles are synonymous with power, range, and towing capacity, characteristics where current electric technologies struggle to compete with internal combustion engines. Perhaps for this reason, Ram chose not to proceed with a model whose commercial demand likely proved too weak.

Today, the project survives only in legal documents. Valeo is claiming compensation of approximately $25 million for work completed, while American Axle defends itself by stating that no binding contract existed between the two companies.

An outcome that leaves enthusiasts with a bitter taste and raises doubts about the long-term sustainability of electrification in the heavy-duty segment. The future, for now, remains suspended between broken promises and industrial disputes. Meanwhile, the automaker continues to work on the imminent launch of the Ram 1500 Ramcharger, which has also been delayed multiple times, but it has been confirmed that it will debut during 2025.