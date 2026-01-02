Ram Power Wagon 2027 gets the Cummins HO diesel for the first time

Ram has answered customer demand with two models designed to make a strong impact. Alongside the new Ram 1500 SRT TRX 2027, the brand has unveiled the Ram Power Wagon 2027, which for the first time features the 6.7-liter Cummins High-Output turbodiesel engine. The announcement came through the short film “Resurrection”, introduced by Tim Kuniskis, head of Ram’s American brands, SRT Performance, and North America marketing and retail strategy.

The dramatic jump shown in the video was filmed without any digital effects, relying entirely on real vehicles, instinct, and raw power. The Power Wagon 2027 uses the well-known 6.7-liter inline-six Cummins High-Output engine, delivering 430 horsepower and a segment-leading 1,075 lb-ft of torque. Despite the performance increase, the model preserves its off-road identity, confirming its position among the most capable full-size pickups on the market.

Ram Power Wagon 2027 debuts with Cummins High-Output diesel alongside the new TRX

“For years, customers have asked us to put the Cummins in the Power Wagon,” Kuniskis said. “If our recent product announcements have proven anything, it’s that Ram gives customers real choice. Pairing the Power Wagon with the Cummins turbodiesel delivers exactly what hardcore Ram fans expect: serious off-road capability combined with the best diesel in the Heavy Duty segment. This is the Power Wagon they’ve been waiting for.”

From a technical standpoint, the Power Wagon retains solid front and rear axles with segment-exclusive electronically locking differentials. American Axle Manufacturing builds these axles, measuring 9.25 inches at the front and 11.5 inches at the rear, with a 3.42:1 final drive ratio. The front suspension uses a three-link setup to improve roll stiffness, while the rear five-link system with coil springs delivers greater comfort compared to traditional leaf springs.

The Cummins-powered Power Wagon 2027 pairs with the TorqueFlite HD eight-speed automatic transmission, specifically calibrated to handle the diesel’s high torque output. A 31-gallon fuel tank provides an estimated range of around 600 miles, making the truck well suited for long-distance off-road travel and overlanding.

Ram Power Wagon 2027 unveiled with 6.7-liter Cummins HO diesel engine

The pickup comes exclusively with four-wheel drive, a crew cab, and a 6-foot-4-inch bed. Off-road geometry includes a 26.1-degree approach angle, a 26.0-degree departure angle, and 13.2 inches of ground clearance. Standard equipment features underbody skid plates, 20-inch Satin Black wheels, and 34-inch all-terrain tires.

Inside, the Power Wagon reflects the quality found across the Ram Heavy Duty lineup. A heated cloth bench seat comes standard, while buyers can upgrade to heated and ventilated leather bucket seats. Technology highlights include a 12-inch Uconnect 5 infotainment system, an integrated trailer brake controller, Adaptive Cruise Control, and Blind Spot Monitoring.

With nearly 19,800 lb (about 9,000 kg) of towing capacity and a payload of around 3,000 lb (approximately 1,360 kg), the Ram Power Wagon 2027 positions itself as one of the most versatile and capable pickups available. The model will arrive in the second half of 2026, with a starting price of $88,470.