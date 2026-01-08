Ram opens orders for the 5.7-liter HEMI V-8 in a new market

Listening to customer demand always pays off, and Ram knows it well. After its return in the United States, Canadian buyers can also welcome back the beloved HEMI V8 under the hood of the 2026 Ram 1500. This move is not about nostalgia alone. Instead, it directly answers the needs of customers who want genuine performance without giving up modern technology.

“The return of the HEMI sends a clear message from Ram: we are listening,” explained Trevor Longley, CEO of Stellantis Canada. “You asked for it, it’s back, and now it’s protected by the best limited powertrain warranty for full-size trucks in Canada.”

Ram listens to buyers and reintroduces the 5.7-liter HEMI V8 for 2026

The iconic 5.7-liter HEMI V8, a six-time winner of the Wards 10 Best Engines award, rejoins the lineup delivering 395 horsepower and 410 lb-ft of torque, but with a key upgrade. The eTorque mild-hybrid system replaces the traditional alternator with a belt-driven motor generator paired with a 48-volt battery pack. The result includes up to 130 lb-ft of additional torque when needed, smoother start-stop operation, and more seamless transitions during acceleration and braking.

The 430-Wh lithium-ion battery sits behind the rear seat inside a sound-insulated enclosure. Dual cooling fans maintain optimal temperatures without disturbing passengers. A 3-kW DC-DC converter steps down the 48-volt system to power the 12-volt battery and accessories, while a conventional starter motor remains in place for cold-weather starts.

Efficiency also plays a role thanks to Fuel Saver cylinder deactivation, which shuts down four of the eight cylinders under light loads to reduce fuel consumption. Standard G/T performance exhaust delivers the unmistakable HEMI sound enthusiasts expect. At the same time, the eTorque system improves shift quality, enhances cylinder deactivation, and reduces vibration and harshness across the board.

The 2026 Ram 1500 with the HEMI V8 is available in Crew Cab configurations with a 5-foot and 7-inch bed (67 inches). Pricing in Canada starts at CAD 68,185 (including fees), roughly USD 50,000 at current exchange rates. The truck is already available to order across nine trim levels. In Canada, four-wheel drive comes standard, while capability ratings reach up to 10,170 pounds of towing and 1,650 pounds of payload, according to SAE J2807 standards.

With this reintroduction, Ram now offers four different powertrain options across its 2026 lineup, each designed to meet specific needs for performance, towing, and efficiency. In the end, choice remains what truly matters.