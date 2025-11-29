Ram Dakota Laramie by Mopar revealed ahead of 2027 Brazil launch

Ram has decided to get serious in South America, and it is proving it well ahead of the market launch of the new Dakota, expected in Brazil in 2027. At the São Paulo Motor Show, Mopar unveiled a customized version of the Dakota Laramie, aimed at immediately conquering the premium pickup segment. This marks the first time the Dakota Laramie has been shown in public with an official Mopar preparation, and the visual impact was immediate.

Ram Dakota by Mopar targets Brazil’s premium pickup segment

The initiative is part of a highly aggressive communication strategy built around the debut of the new pickup, also culminating in the experiential area called “Casa Ram Dakota”, where visitors can get onboard, test the vehicle and interact directly with the product. The styling project was developed within the Stellantis South American Design Studio and starts from the refined Laramie trim, enhanced with a series of solutions designed to give the pickup an even more bold and functional character. The customization focuses on a more aggressive look, increased practicality and solutions also dedicated to off-road use, without betraying the model’s premium positioning.

The Dakota fills a historic gap in the Ram lineup. It is in fact the brand’s first midsize pickup since Ram became an independent brand in 2009, and it is specifically designed for a market like South America, where diesel midsize pickups dominate sales. It is therefore not a product adapted for Europe or the United States, but a model developed specifically for local needs.

Under the hood sits a 2.2-liter four-cylinder Multijet II turbodiesel, delivering 200 horsepower and 450 Nm of torque, paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission. The drivetrain allows the selection of different two- and four-wheel-drive modes, with automatic torque management based on traction. To assist driving in difficult conditions, an electronically locking rear differential and hill-descent control are also included, designed to ensure safety even on the most demanding terrain.

Its practical capabilities are those of a true work pickup, despite the elegant setup. The new Dakota can tow up to 3.5 tons, offers a payload of over one ton and a cargo bed larger than 1,200 liters, complete with electronic cover and damped tailgate. It is a vehicle that can easily alternate between professional use and everyday life, without compromise.

According to Ram executives, the Dakota is destined to become one of the brand’s best-selling models in Brazil. The Laramie version is aimed at customers seeking comfort, technology and performance in a single vehicle, while the immediate availability of Mopar accessories represents a significant competitive advantage, offering from day one a high level of customization with official, factory-backed components.

Ram intends to dominate the midsize pickup segment in Brazil, and with a Dakota already so well defined even before its commercial launch, all the conditions are in place for a memorable debut.