Ram: Kaulig Racing named flagship team for NASCAR comeback

Kaulig Racing Named Anchor Team for Ram’s Return to NASCAR

August 23, 2025 , Daytona Beach, Fla. – Ram officially confirmed today that Kaulig Racing will become the anchor factory team for the truck maker’s highly anticipated return to NASCAR, starting with the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series in 2026.

Kaulig Racing, founded a decade ago by Ohio-based entrepreneur, community leader and philanthropist Matt Kaulig, is poised to field up to five Ram 1500 trucks in NASCAR’s Craftsman Truck series starting with the February 13, 2026, season kick-off race at Daytona International Speedway. The race will mark the first time a factory-supported team will carry the Ram badge in a NASCAR race since 2012.

“This partnership represents far more than a new chapter in Kaulig Racing’s history, it’s a union of shared values,” said Matt Kaulig, owner of Kaulig Racing. “Over the past decade, our team has built a legacy rooted in performance, integrity and giving back to the community. To now join forces as the anchor team for Ram’s return to NASCAR is both an honor and a responsibility. Together, we’re ready to set a new standard on race day and in the impact we make off the track.”

Ram’s return to racing was officially unveiled during a live NASCAR event at Michigan International Speedway on June 8. The announcement featured a Ram 5500 towing a custom-built trailer designed for smoky donuts — courtesy of Ram’s NASCAR concept truck.

“We needed a partner that truly aligns with the Ram brand and embraces our unconventional approach to NASCAR,” said Tim Kuniskis, Ram CEO. “With Kaulig Racing, we found the perfect synergy to drive our ’Last Tenth’ culture forward.”

The announcement marks a monumental moment in the history of the burgeoning team.

“We are proud of what the men and women of Kaulig Racing have accomplished over the past decade,” said Kaulig Racing President Chris Rice. “Special thanks to Ty Norris for his dedication to Kaulig Racing and helping get us to the next level.”

Kaulig Racing currently fields two chartered entries in the NASCAR Cup Series and three teams in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, scoring 29 race wins over the last seven seasons across the two series.

As Kaulig Racing continues to build its Craftsman Truck Series teams for the 2026 season, the driver lineup for its inaugural season in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series will be announced at a later date.

Kaulig Racing will make its NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series debut with Ram under the lights at Daytona International Speedway on Friday, February 13, 2026, live on Fox Sports 1, the Motor Racing Network (MRN) and SIRIUS XM NASCAR Channel 90.

Kaulig Racing

Kaulig Racing™ is a full-time, multi-car NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) and NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) team, owned by award winning entrepreneur, Matt Kaulig. Established in 2016, Kaulig Racing™ has earned 27 NXS wins, made the NXS Playoffs consecutively each season since the playoff system started, and won two regular-season championships. In 2021, the team competed in select NCS events, before expanding to a two-car, full-time NCS team in 2022 and adding a third, part-time entry during the 2023 season. Since its first NCS start in 2021, the team has earned two wins. Kaulig Racing is currently fielding two full-time entries in the NCS and continues to field three full-time NXS entries. To learn more about the team, visit kauligracing.com.