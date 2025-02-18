Dodge NASCAR, Truck Series goal in 2026

According to recent rumors, Dodge is poised to make its return to the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series in 2026. The news, reported by Chris Knight, quickly made the rounds of the motorsports enthusiast world.

Dodge could return to NASCAR

Dodge, which had discontinued its official commitment in 2013 and dropped out of the series for good in 2016 under the RAM brand, seems intent on challenging Chevrolet, Ford and Toyota in the competition again.

At the moment, these are only rumors, and there is still no official confirmation from Dodge or NASCAR. However, should the news be confirmed, Dodge’s return would represent a significant event for the Craftsman Truck Series, adding a new element of interest and competitiveness to the series.

After years of absence, Dodge seems intent on returning to compete in NASCAR, America’s prestigious racing series. According to a report by Chris Knight, the manufacturer is reportedly considering a double re-entry: into the Craftsman Truck Series in 2026 and the more coveted Cup Series in 2028.

Dodge in the Cup Series in 2028

For Dodge, a return to the Craftsman Truck Series would represent a real blast from the past. In fact, the brand has already participated in this competition, achieving major successes, including three manufacturers’ championships (2001, 2003 and 2004) and a drivers’ title in 2004 with Bobby Hamilton Sr.

The Truck Series represents fertile ground for manufacturers, a testing ground for new technologies and an opportunity to showcase strength and reliability. For Dodge, a return to this series could be a way to reacquaint itself with the racing world and prepare for the big leap into the Cup Series.

Dodge’s most ambitious goal appears to be a return to the Cup Series, NASCAR’s top series. It is an extremely prestigious and competitive competition that requires a significant commitment in terms of resources and technology.

Dodge has participated in the Cup Series before, but without achieving notable results. It last appeared in 2012, when Brad Keselowski, driving Team Penske’s No. 2 Dodge, captured the championship.

To return to competition in the Cup Series, Dodge is looking for a reliable partner to supply engines. This is critical if it is to compete at a high level and aim for victory.