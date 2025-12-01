Ram issues recall for 2021–2022 trucks over airbag defect

Stellantis has launched a new recall campaign in the United States involving a limited number of Ram pickup trucks and chassis cabs built between 2021 and 2022. The recall affects just over 500 vehicles, but the safety risk remains serious. In certain crash conditions, the driver’s airbag may fail to deploy correctly.

Ram recalls over 500 trucks in the U.S. for a driver airbag deployment defect

2026 Ram 2500 Warlock

The issue comes from an electronic component installed inside the steering column. This part manages communication between the safety systems and the steering wheel. A manufacturing defect from the supplier caused a weak internal connection in some units. Over time, road vibrations and normal vehicle use can damage this connection. When the circuit breaks, the airbag does not receive the deployment signal from the control unit.

Drivers may only notice a warning when the airbag light turns on in the dashboard. Before that moment, the system can fail without any visible sign. For this reason, safety authorities classified the defect as a violation of U.S. federal safety standards for occupant protection.

The recall involves several Ram models. The affected range includes the 1500 Classic, 2500, and 3500, as well as the 4500 and 5500 Cab Chassis versions for commercial use. Production dates vary by model and fall between late 2020 and 2022. Stellantis identified the affected vehicles through factory records and warranty reports. Vehicles built outside these batches show no defects and remain safe.

Engineers opened the internal investigation in the summer of 2024 after the first technical reports appeared. During 2025, teams inspected returned components, ran laboratory tests, and worked directly with suppliers. In autumn 2025, Stellantis confirmed a structural production defect that can compromise the airbag circuit.

Dealers will now replace the steering column module free of charge on all affected vehicles. Owners will receive official notification starting in December 2025. Customers can already check if their vehicle falls under the recall using the VIN search tool on the NHTSA website.

For further assistance, customers can contact Chrysler customer service or the NHTSA vehicle safety hotline. Stellantis identifies this recall internally under code 14C.