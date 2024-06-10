New Alfa Romeo Stelvio: does a video anticipate its look?

New Alfa Romeo Stelvio will debut in the second half of 2025, but it is likely that the first unveiled images may leak even earlier. Many wonder what this vehicle will look like in its second generation, given that those who have already had the pleasure of seeing this car have said it will be splendid. There are rumors that the model will be even more sporty and aerodynamic than the current model, and Alfa Romeo executives themselves have said that the D-segment SUV will amaze with its new design.

A video anticipates the design lines that could characterize the new generation of 2025 Alfa Romeo Stelvio

The new Alfa Romeo Stelvio will be produced in Italy, at the Stellantis plant in Cassino along with the new Alfa Romeo Giulia that will debut in 2026. This will be the first Stellantis vehicle in Europe to use the STLA Large platform. The dimensions should be the same as the previous model. The SUV will have a range of engines starting from about 300 horsepower in the entry-level version, up to the Quadrifoglio version which, as anticipated by Alfa Romeo CEO Jean Philippe Imparato, will have about 1,000 horsepower.

Regarding what the style of the new 2025 Alfa Romeo Stelvio might be, today we show you a render video published by the YouTube channel Cars Vision that imagines what the appearance of this future and anticipated model might be. Obviously, this is an independent render and most likely the official version of the SUV will have totally different lines. But it is still a very interesting hypothesis. Certainly, the front will have a style more similar to that of the Alfa Romeo Junior with the closed shield. The rear part, on the other hand, is the one that could certainly come closest to the definitive version.

We will therefore see in the coming months what other news will emerge about this eagerly awaited model, on whose success much of Alfa Romeo’s future will depend.