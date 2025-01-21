Ram Grand Caravan: CEO Kuniskis plans move into passenger vans

2024 ended with concerning numbers for Ram, which recorded a drastic 19% drop in sales, stopping at 439,039 units. In response to this situation, the brand is considering an unexpected move: the introduction of a new passenger van. This strategy might seem counterintuitive, considering that even the group’s minivans, such as Chrysler Pacifica and Voyager, are going through a difficult period in an increasingly niche segment. The Pacifica itself ended 2024 with an 11% decline, totaling 107,356 units.

Ram considers relaunching with a passenger van: CEO Kuniskis’s idea to reverse declining sales

Despite the unfavorable moment for this vehicle category, Ram CEO Tim Kuniskis looks with interest at the historical success of the Dodge Grand Caravan as a source of inspiration. Although the latter didn’t enjoy the same notoriety as iconic models like Charger, Challenger, and Durango, it was Dodge‘s best-selling vehicle in 2018 and 2019, maintaining volumes consistently above 120,000 units annually until its discontinuation in 2020.

Currently, the only Ram offering that comes close to the passenger vehicle concept is the ProMaster, a van designed primarily for commercial use. With a starting price of $44,960 and a basic configuration limited to two seats, the ProMaster doesn’t meet family market needs, leaving a gap in the lineup that could be filled by a new more passenger-oriented model.

Although the timeline for the potential launch of this new van isn’t yet defined, Ram is simultaneously evaluating the introduction of a mid-size pickup. Kuniskis emphasized the importance of economic accessibility, highlighting the need for a more affordable model compared to the current 1500. This dual strategy could represent the key to reviving the brand’s sales and targeting currently unserved market segments.

The challenge for Ram will be finding the right positioning for these new models in an evolving market, where demand for traditional vehicles is changing and competition is becoming increasingly intense. The success of this strategy will depend on the ability to offer products that combine affordability, versatility, and appeal for an increasingly demanding clientele.