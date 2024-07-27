Ram faces 19.5% sales drop in H1 2024: can electric models save it?

Stellantis recently published its financial results for the first half of 2024, and they are not positive. The North American market is where the automotive Group is struggling the most, across all brands. Among these is Ram, which recorded a significant drop in sales in the first months of 2024. It should be noted that the entire market is experiencing a decline in sales, but despite this, most brands have managed to maintain or increase their market share. Ram is not among these.

Disappointing sales for Ram in the American market: should we be worried about the future?

Sales in the full-size pickup segment decreased by 2.5% in the first half of 2024 compared to last year. Ram, which was the second best-selling pickup brand in the United States in 2019 and 2021, has not been able to replicate the numbers from those years. In the first half of 2024, Ram recorded a 19.5% drop in sales, a concerning figure compared to other brands. Vehicles sold so far amount to 179,526, a sharp decline compared to 223,049 units in 2023.

One of the most important factors contributing to the sales decline was Stellantis’ price increase for Ram 1500 and Ram 2500/3500 Heavy Duty over the past two years, making them less accessible to potential customers. This is compounded by high interest rates, which make financing a new vehicle more expensive. Currently, the average monthly payment for a new car is about $735 in 2024.

That’s not all, as the slow launch of updated models has also contributed to Ram’s low sales. The 2025 model year Ram 1500 was delayed due to electrical problems encountered with the new “Atlantis” electrical architecture, causing delays and pushing customers towards other alternatives. Additionally, following the suspension of the V8 HEMI in the Ram 1500, customers most loyal to V8 power have opted for vehicles from other brands.

Several new developments are expected in the coming months, including the Ram 1500 REV, the brand’s first electric pickup, scheduled to debut in the fourth quarter of 2024. Subsequently, Ram will launch an electrified model with a range extender, the Ram 1500 Ramcharger with a Pentastar V6 engine as a generator to maximize range. Will these vehicles manage to increase the brand’s sales? We’ll have to wait and see.