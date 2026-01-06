Ram extends class-leading 10-year warranty for its full 2026 range

Ram has decided to extend the industry’s best warranty for full-size American pickups and vans to the entire 2026 model year. The 10-year or 100,000-mile limited powertrain warranty applies to all eligible 2026 Ram vehicles sold in the United States and Canada, excluding fully battery-electric models. Originally set to expire on January 2, 2026, the extension reflects positive feedback from both customers and dealers, while also responding to how consumers buy and keep their pickups today.

Ram extends its 10-year warranty across the entire 2026 lineup

The decision comes at a crucial moment for the market. According to Ram, nearly 80 percent of new pickup loans now exceed five years, stretching well beyond the limits of the traditional 5-year or 60,000-mile powertrain warranties that still dominate the segment. By extending coverage to 10 years or 100,000 miles, Ram aligns its strategy with real-world ownership cycles and offers peace of mind far beyond what competitors typically provide.

The limited powertrain warranty applies to the original owner of eligible 2026 Ram vehicles, whether purchased or leased by individuals or businesses, while excluding fleet purchases. Coverage includes the most critical and costly mechanical components: the engine, transmission, transfer case, driveshafts, differentials, and axles. Protection lasts for 10 years or 100,000 miles, whichever comes first.

The expanded warranty covers a broad portion of the Ram lineup, reinforcing the brand’s confidence across both consumer and commercial segments. Eligible vehicles include the Ram 1500, 2500, and 3500, the 4500, and 5500 Chassis Cab models, and ProMaster vans. High-performance models also receive the same coverage, including the Ram RHO and Power Wagon. By extending protection across work trucks, vans, and performance trims, Ram positions the warranty as a brand-wide promise rather than a benefit tied to specific configurations.

Powertrain repairs represent some of the highest long-term ownership costs, especially as vehicles age and mileage increases. By offering the strongest long-term coverage in the segment, Ram reduces financial uncertainty for owners who rely on their trucks well beyond the typical warranty window. As a result, the strategy improves perceived resale value, builds confidence among first-time buyers, and further differentiates Ram in a highly competitive market.

Ultimately, extending the warranty for the full 2026 model year shows that Ram is confident in the durability of its engines, transmissions, and drivetrain components, and is willing to stand behind them for the long term.