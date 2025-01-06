Ram expands Rampage range in Argentina: new version debuts

RAM expands its portfolio in Argentina with the renewal of the Rampage range with new Laramie Night Edition version

In 2009, the RAM brand was launched as an independent brand, focused on meeting the demands of pickup buyers and offering vehicles that are quality benchmarks. With a full line of pickups, the Ram brand builds trucks that do the heavy lifting and get families where they need to go. At the same time as the range renewal, comes the launch of the new Laramie Night Edition version, a pickup truck that redefines the marriage of design, technology and performance. All Rampage versions (Rebel, R/T, Laramie and Laramie Night Edition) now come standard with a marine cargo tarp, providing a practical and functional solution that provides protection and style to each unit.

The new Laramie Night Edition

The news we are talking about was published directly by Stellantis Argentina, in an official press release dated January 6. In January of this year, Ram launched in Argentina the Rampage, its first pickup truck designed in Latin America. The Rebel, R/T, and Laramie versions are now joined by the Laramie Night Edition, expanding the line-up with a proposition that stands out for its exclusive design, advanced technological features, and the brand’s signature power.

The Night Edition is distinguished by its exclusive design: black details on mirrors, moldings and grille, along with 18-inch alloy wheels that enhance its impressive character. It also incorporates adjustable Full LED headlights and twin blacked-out exhaust tips, attributes that complement a modern, sporty aesthetic.

Technology, motoring comfort and capability

The interior of the Rampage Laramie Night Edition prioritizes comfort and connectivity, with a 10-inch digital dashboard, 12.3-inch Uconnect multimedia center compatible with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, wireless charger and dual-zone automatic climate control. For added luxury, it features black leather upholstery, power front seats and a premium Harman Kardon audio system.

Equipped with the powerful Hurricane 2.0L Turbo engine that delivers 272 hp and 400 Nm of torque, the Night Edition delivers superior performance. The 9-speed automatic transmission and 4×4 traction combine to provide an agile and safe driving experience on all types of terrain.

Night Edition safety, warranty and maintenance

In terms of safety, the Rampage Laramie Night Edition is equipped with front, side and curtain airbags, as well as a driver’s knee airbag. The stability and traction control system (ESC), along with lane keeping and blind spot detection, ensures a safer ride. It also features emergency braking, ISOFIX child seat anchorage system and tire pressure monitoring system, ensuring complete protection for all occupants.

Like the rest of the Rampage range, the Laramie Night Edition version has a transferable warranty of 3 years or 100,000 kilometers, whichever occurs first. Maintenance services should be performed every 12 months or 12,000 kilometers, whichever occurs first. As for the price of the Rampage Laramie Night Edition 2.0L GME (C7Z) 50,209,000 ARS. So we will see what kind of success I will be able to generate with this brand evolution in the Argentine market.