Ram exceeds 20,000 registrations between January and September 2025

Rampage records its best monthly performance in terms of units sold; The brand continues to hold a market share of over 63% in the full-size pickup segment.

Ram: the benchmark for pickups in Brazil

Ram consolidates its position as the benchmark for pickups in Brazil, surpassing an important milestone in registrations between January and September this year. The only Brazilian brand of premium and exclusive pickups sold over 20,000 units in the first nine months of this year.

In the full-size pickup segment, which includes the new 2500 and 3500, the most powerful diesel pickups on sale in Brazil, Ram has held a 63% market share since the beginning of the year. In this category, the brand also sells the 1500, powered by a 3.0-liter twin-turbo gasoline engine with an impressive 426 hp.

In addition to its performance since the beginning of the year, the highlight for Ram in September was the Rampage, the first Ram developed and produced outside North America. The pickup truck, which recently won the world’s first special series with the NFL, recorded its best performance of the year last month, exceeding 2,250 registrations.

Last month’s figures brought the Rampage to 50,000 units sold since its launch. The model, a success with 25 awards received so far from the trade press, has earned the trust of Brazilian consumers by bringing the pillars of strength, capability, luxury, and technology that only a Ram can offer to a previously unseen category.