Ram closes out 2024 with best performance since arriving in Brazil

Ram breaks new sales records in Brazil in 2024. With a 74 percent increase over the previous year, the brand is winning over more Brazilians thanks to models such as Rampage and Ram 1500.

Ram Brazil, year 2024 record

Ram continues to win over more and more Brazilians, and the year 2024 is recorded in the history of the Ram brand as the best since its arrival in Brazil. Some 30,000 units were sold in 2024, a 74 percent increase over 2023, until then Ram’s most successful year in the country. In addition, the end of the year was a record for the brand, with December showing sales up 12.6 percent. trend compared to November.

“2023 was already a historic year for Ram and we had high expectations for an even better performance in 2024, confirmed by the brand’s best result since its arrival in Brazil. To record such a representative result in the country just as it turns 15 years old as an independent brand makes it all the more special. We also unveiled products such as the new 1500 2025, the new 2.2 turbodiesel engine for the Rampage, and expanded the portfolio of this model with the introduction of the Big Horn version, a new gateway into the Ram universe. We will continue to work hard so that the year ahead will be even better and continue on this path of continued growth,” says Juliano Machado, Ram brand vice president for South America.

Rampage and Ram 1500 drag Ram sales in Brazil

Rampage, a public and critical success, passed the 30,000-unit mark last year since its launch in Brazil. More than 23,600 units were sold in 2024 alone, a 174 percent increase over the total sold in 2023.

Despite this success, the manufacturer introduced a significant improvement to the model: the new 2.2 turbodiesel engine, with 200 hp of power and 450 Nm of torque. In addition to the new engine, Rampage debuted the all-new Big Horn version, the new gateway to the Ram universe without sacrificing refinement and an extensive list of standard equipment, the manufacturer’s trademark. With so many qualities, Rampage was once again recognized by the specialized media and received 12 trophies last year, with special emphasis on achievements in the Estadão Mobility, UOL Carros and Os Eleitos da Quatro Rodas awards.

In 2024, the Ram 1500 has also been upgraded. Brazil’s fastest pickup accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in just 5.3 seconds thanks to the new twin-turbocharged 3.0 Hurricane 6 engine, which delivers 426 hp of power and 635 Nm of torque. The model, which featured a revamped design, also received new features such as an electric tailgate with remote opening and closing by key or by push-button on the reading light controls, as well as driving modes selectable via steering wheel controls and a new Uconnect 5 multimedia center with a 14.5-inch screen, the largest among pickups sold in Brazil.

The Rampage Rebel Ignition, 2500 Rodeo Edition and Classic R/T limited editions.

2024 also brought special series such as the Rampage Rebel Ignition and 2500 Rodeo Edition-limited to 150 and 77 units, respectively-revealed to the public during the Interlagos Festival – Automobile Edition. And the Classic, which greeted Brazilians in 2024, received a tribute. The exclusive R/T version, limited to 100 units, celebrated the iconic V8 HEMI engine. With 5.7 liters, it delivers 400 hp of power and 556 Nm of torque.

In the midst of so many unique moments, the brand has also increased the number of Ram Houses in Brazil, reaching the South and Northeast regions, specifically in the cities of Florianópolis and Recife, respectively. The concept stores bring all the luxury, sophistication, and modernity that Ram offers Brazilians, and there are already five stores in the country.

“Ending 2024 with even more impressive numbers than in 2023 is something that fills us with pride. It is confirmation of the success of the strategy we have been working on and the commitment of everyone, from the factory to the dealerships. We will continue to work so that 2025 will be a year of new heritage brands,” concluded Herlander Zola, senior vice president of Stellantis business operations in Brazil and light commercial vehicles (LCVs) for South America.