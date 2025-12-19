Ram can’t build Hemi engines fast enough to meet demand

Last year, the 5.7-liter Hemi V8 officially returned to the Ram 1500 lineup, marking a major turning point for the brand. The comeback of the engine, which had been sidelined during Carlos Tavares’ tenure, was strongly pushed by Ram CEO Tim Kuniskis and, judging by the numbers, the decision is proving successful. During a press conference held today in Detroit, Kuniskis confirmed that demand for the Hemi is so high that it exceeds current production capacity.

Exactly one year after his return at the helm of the brand, Kuniskis explained that the Hemi has effectively become a brand within the brand. Sales data show that the V8 is significantly more popular than the more modern 3.0-liter twin-turbo Hurricane inline-six. Demand is being driven both by nostalgia and by the return of an engine that many Ram customers consider central to the pickup’s identity. The result is a level of demand the company is struggling to meet, especially since the Hemi is offered as a roughly $1,200 option over the six-cylinder.

Ram can’t build Hemi engines fast enough to meet surging demand

According to Kuniskis, the ideal scenario would be to have at least 100,000 additional engines available, though the CEO said he is confident the situation can improve over time. In the meantime, production constraints are affecting dealer availability, with the most easily obtainable Hemi-powered Ram 1500s remaining the higher-volume trims such as Big Horn and Laramie.

The success of the Hemi’s return appears to confirm that, at least for Ram, the direction taken by Stellantis is the right one. During the same conference, Kuniskis also put an end to months of speculation by officially announcing the return of the Dakota name to the brand’s North American lineup.

The CEO explained that Ram currently lacks a roughly $40,000 pickup capable of generating significant volumes. To fill that gap, the only viable solution is to re-enter the midsize pickup segment. This is where the Dakota project fits in, also supported by the $13 billion investment plan announced in the United States by Stellantis CEO Antonio Filosa. When asked about the name of the new model, Kuniskis answered without hesitation, confirming it will indeed be called Dakota, effectively closing the door on any further speculation.

Ram has stated that the new Dakota will enter production in 2027, with a market launch scheduled for 2028. The goal is to offer a midsize pickup with authentic Ram DNA at a more accessible price point than the 1500. The model will be built on a body-on-frame platform, similar in concept to that of the Ram 1500, and will feature a dedicated design to ensure solid towing, payload, and everyday usability. While it will not share its chassis with the Jeep Gladiator, the Dakota will be designed to meet the needs of Ram customers without adopting an extreme off-road focus.