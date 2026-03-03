Ram brings back Lunar Edition for the 2500 Rebel and Power Wagon

Coinciding with the total lunar eclipse, Ram has chosen a symbolic moment to bring one of its most recognizable special series back into the spotlight in the United States. The Lunar Edition returns for the Ram 2500 Power Wagon and Ram 2500 Rebel, two heavy-duty pickups designed to combine extreme off-road capability with an even more distinctive visual identity.

Ram 2500 Power Wagon and Rebel get Lunar Edition treatment again

According to Tim Kuniskis, head of American brands and SRT operations in North America, these special editions aim to offer added value compared with existing models by combining highly requested features with an exclusive look intended to reinforce the character of both pickups.

The new Lunar Editions stand out immediately thanks to their two-tone exterior finish. The body adopts Ceramic Grey Clear-Coat paired with a Diamond Black Crystal Pearl-Coat lower section, creating a strong visual contrast consistent with the rugged nature of Ram trucks. The front grille also receives a body-color finish, replacing the standard Satin Black element and contributing to a cleaner, more modern appearance. Dedicated Lunar Edition graphics and specific black wheels complete the package, measuring 17 inches on the Power Wagon and 20 inches on the Rebel.

The cabin follows the same philosophy, offering an environment designed to convey durability and attention to detail. Full-grain Natura Plus leather seats feature embossed Power Wagon or Rebel logos, while Copperhead Orange stitching introduces contrasting accents across the dashboard, door panels and steering wheel. The center console houses a dedicated dark alloy badge with Satin Chrome finish, accompanied by an integrated Mopar safe designed to store valuables securely.

The technical foundation remains the well-equipped Level 2 trim. Standard features include the Uconnect 5 infotainment system with a 14.5-inch central display, a 10.25-inch passenger screen and a 17-speaker Harman Kardon audio system, along with power-adjustable pedals, keyless entry and rain-sensing wipers. Exterior upgrades include a sport hood, LED bed lighting, spray-in bedliner and a retractable rear step.

Differences between the two models mainly concern off-road equipment. The Power Wagon Lunar Edition includes a WARN Zeon-12 winch integrated into the front bumper, capable of delivering more than five tons of pulling force, while the Rebel adds power-deployable side steps to improve accessibility and everyday usability.

Under the hood, both models retain their signature powertrains. The Power Wagon continues with the 6.4-liter HEMI V8, while the Rebel features the Cummins High-Output inline-six turbodiesel engine. The Lunar Edition package is offered in the United States at $1,995, with starting prices of $86,385 for the Power Wagon and $93,885 for the Rebel, including destination charges.