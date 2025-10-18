Ram brand wins four major titles at the 2025 Texas Truck Rodeo

Ram 1500 named Full-Size Pickup Truck of Texas for the eighth consecutive year and Luxury Pickup Truck of Texas for the 10th consecutive year

Ram 1500 RHO earns Off-Road Pickup Truck of Texas, featuring new Direct Connection MagnaFlow exhaust . Ram Heavy Duty Warlock takes home Heavy Duty Pickup Truck of Texas, offering standout style, capability and value with a starting price just over $57,000

Ram at Texas Truck Rodeo

October 14, 2025 , Auburn Hills, Mich. – Ram continues its winning streak at the Texas Truck Rodeo, earning three prestigious titles at the annual event hosted by the Texas Auto Writers Association (TAWA). After a full day of rigorous on- and off-road evaluations, TAWA members recognized Ram’s commitment to performance, capability, value and innovation across its award-winning lineup.

“Ram trucks once again proved their strength, refinement and versatility in the toughest conditions,” said Cory Fourniquet, TAWA president. “These wins reflect Ram’s dedication to building trucks that meet the demands of Texas drivers and beyond.”

2026 Ram 1500 REV

Ram earns top honors in the following categories:

The Texas Truck Rodeo brings together automotive journalists from across the state to evaluate the industry’s best trucks and SUVs. Vehicles are judged on performance, value, technology and capability across a variety of rugged terrains and real-world driving scenarios.

The Ram 1500 Limited Longhorn, powered by the returning 5.7-liter HEMI V-8 eTorque, made a strong impression following the relaunch of the legendary powertrain earlier this year. Its bespoke, Southwest-inspired interior with premium materials, thoughtful detailing and advanced technology also secured the title of Luxury Full-Size Pickup Truck of Texas.

2026 Ram 1500 and 2500 sport and off-road truck pack shot

The Ram 1500 RHO, delivering more horsepower per dollar than any other off-road truck, excelled on the rugged terrain of Eagles Canyon Raceway’s off-road campus. Equipped with the new Direct Connection MagnaFlow exhaust, the RHO delivered a visceral driving experience that matched its formidable off-road capabilities.

The all-new Ram Heavy Duty Warlock, a trim first for the Ram Heavy Duty lineup, showcases Ram’s new entry-level off-road offering for the three-quarter-ton segment. With a starting price of $57,165, including destination, the Heavy Duty Warlock delivers premium looks and off-road performance at an exceptional value.

TAWA

Founded in 1987, the Texas Auto Writers Association has grown to become one of the most recognized and reputable automotive media organizations in the industry. TAWA’s mission is to promote quality and accuracy in automotive content creation and to disseminate information about the automotive industry through news-related print, online and broadcast media. For more information, visit texasautowriters.org.

