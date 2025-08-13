Ram Brand: The Bucking HEMI was stolen at Roadkill Nights

Ram Brand mourns the theft of the Bucking HEMI

August 12, 2025 , Auburn Hills, Mich. – The triumphant return of the legendary HEMI V-8 was celebrated with the debut of a one-of-a-kind mechanical bull thrill ride. Shaped in the image of the brand’s “symbol of protest” and affectionately named the Bucking HEMI, this unique creation made its first public appearance at Michigan International Speedway on June 8, marking Ram brand’s return to NASCAR.

Bucking HEMI® was stolen on Saturday, August 9 at approximately 9:45pm

However, what began as a bold symbol of horsepower and rebellion has taken an unfortunate turn. On the evening of Saturday, August 9 at approximately 9:45 p.m. ET, following a Ram-sponsored event at Roadkill Nights in Pontiac, Michigan, the Bucking HEMI was stolen during disassembly. A formal report has been filed with local police and an investigation is underway.

Said Ram CEO Tim Kuniskis, “This is bull****. Our Bucking HEMI was taken on Saturday evening. The search is officially on, and we won’t stop searching until we get him back.”

While this is a tremendous loss for the HEMI community, Ram remains undeterred. The brand asks the public to help spread the word and assist in locating Ram’s beloved Bucking HEMI.

Ram is actively collaborating with authorities and welcomes any information regarding the whereabouts of the stolen ride. Those with tips are encouraged to contact local law enforcement or reach out to Ram brand directly.

A young fan rides the Bucking HEMI® Experience in the Ram display at the 10th MotorTrend Presents Roadkill Nights Powered by Dodge event in Pontiac, Michigan, on August 9, 2025.

