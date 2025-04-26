Ram attends 2025 Agrishow with exclusive products and new current pickup range

The mountain sheep brand is present at the 30th edition of Brazil’s largest agricultural fair

Ram confirms presence at 2025 Agrishow

Ram has confirmed its presence at 2025 Agrishow, to be held from April 28 to May 2 in the inland city of Ribeirão Preto in the state of São Paulo. Agrishow brings together solutions for all types of crops and all sizes of properties, as well as being recognized as a stage for the launch of major trends and innovations for agribusiness.

Since establishing itself on Brazilian soil, the mountain sheep brand has won the trust of the agribusiness world with pickup trucks that represent the pinnacle of combining strength, capability, technology and luxury. The presence at the country’s largest agricultural fair has been a constant since 2018 and is renewed again this year, which marks the 30th edition of the fair.

Ram with current range of products at the booth

At the exclusive Ram booth, visitors will be able to discover all the details of the pickups that make up the current product range, such as the Rampage, which recently won its 25th award in the trade press by winning the Best Reseller award, organized by Quatro Rodas magazine, in the Intermediate Pickup category. For the 2025 range, the model’s flagship is the new Big Horn version, equipped with the new 2.2 Turbodiesel engine with 200 hp of power and 450 Nm of torque and becoming the gateway to the Ram universe, as well as the addition of standard ADAS L2+ for the Rebel, Laramie and R/T versions.

Ram Store’s powerful new models and exclusive products.

Available for test drives will be the new 1500, powered by the powerful Hurricane 6 3.0L Biturbo engine with 426 horsepower and 635 Nm (64.8 Kgfm) of torque, and the imposing 3500, the top of the Heavy Duty family, capable of hauling up to 1,752 kg (3,500 lb.) and towing more than 9 tons. The Rampage is also present at the test drive in the Rebel 2.2 Turbodiesel and R/T versions, equipped exclusively with the 2.0 Hurricane 4 Turbo Gasoline engine, with 272 hp of power and 400 Nm of torque.

In addition to the 2025 lineup, visitors to the brand’s exclusive space at the Agrishow will find exclusive Ram Store products and learn more about Ram Connect, a connectivity platform that allows owners to remotely control their pickups, with reports and information on vehicle status, driving alerts, a virtual assistant built into the vehicle, among other features that further enhance the unparalleled power that only the only premium pickup brand on the market can offer.

Agrishow 2025 service details

Date: April 28 to May 2

Location: Mayor Antonio Duarte Nogueira Highway, Km 321 – Ribeirão Preto – SP

Information: https://www.agrishow.com.br/