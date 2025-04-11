Ram at Interlagos 2025 Festival for test drive performance

The brand will have an exclusive booth and on- and off-road test drives at the event, which will take place June 12-15 at the Interlagos racetrack

Ram at Interlagos Festival – Car Edition

Ram, the only premium and exclusive pickup brand on the market, will once again be present at the Interlagos Festival – Car Edition, which has been held since 2019 and is one of the leading automotive events in Brazil, taking place at the legendary Interlagos circuit, south of the city of São Paulo.

The mountain sheep brand is present with an exclusive booth. Among the models on display will be the Rampage 2.2 Turbodiesel with 200 hp and 450 Nm (45.9 kgfm) of torque and the new 1500, Brazil’s fastest pickup truck, with a twin-turbocharged straight-six engine with 426 hp and 0-60 mph acceleration in just 5.3 seconds. Exclusive Ram Store products will also be available for purchase in the space.

Ram: test drive at the Interlagos Festival

In addition to seeing the pickups up close and in detail, customers and anyone interested in all the power, capability, technology and luxury offered by Ram will have the opportunity to test drive along the 4,309-meter traditional circuit, which hosts categories such as Formula 1 and the World Endurance Championship (WEC). The experience is not limited to test drives on asphalt: on the off-road course prepared by event organizers, the public will be able to test the great capabilities of Ram pickups even on surfaces with reduced grip and uneven pavement.

“Being present again at the Interlagos Festival is another opportunity to show a wide audience all the power, capabilities, technology and luxury of our pickups. I am sure that both those who try our models for the first time and those who already own one but want to try another will be won over by all their features,” said Juliano Machado, Ram brand vice president for South America.

The Interlagos Festival – Cars Edition is yet another event to add to Ram’s long list of appearances at trade shows in 2025.