Ram Argentina presents “RAM Society” and announces partnership with Enduro Park

Within this new loyalty platform with exclusive benefits, experiences and activities designed to strengthen the bond with its customers, RAM starts an alliance with Enduro Park to offer driving clinics and unique off-road experiences, included especially for all RAM customers.

Ram Argentina launches Ram Society

Buenos Aires, July 16, 2025 – RAM Argentina launches RAM Society, its new loyalty platform aimed at building a strong and active community of RAM users. With the claim “The power of belonging”, the program combines exclusive benefits, personalized experiences and an agenda of activities designed to celebrate the RAM spirit.

In addition, the brand announces a strategic agreement with Enduro Park, one of the most prestigious off-road training centers in the country, located in San Pedro (province of Buenos Aires). This alliance will give RAM Society members access to driving clinics, test drives, vehicle exhibitions and off-road experiences during the second half of the year at no cost.

RAM SOCIETY: A COMMUNITY THAT SHARES THE POWER OF BELONGING

RAM Society is a platform open to all RAM customers, including owners of new, used and even classic models. Through the site www.ramsociety.com.ar, users can register by entering the details of their vehicle. In the case of used vehicles, the current green card will be requested to validate ownership.

The site includes different sections:

Benefits: discounts on services, scheduled maintenance, accessories and spare parts through the online store.

Experiences: exclusive activities for customers, such as special events, test drives and off-road clinics. In 2025, five dates will be activated between August and November at Enduro Park, and participation in the Winter Car Show will also be added.News: updated information on upcoming experiences, participation requirements and raffles with exclusive gifts.

In addition, RAM Society will have another experience center in Buenos Aires Race Track, where it will focus on performance and sporty driving.

With this initiative, RAM Argentina reaffirms its commitment to those who choose power, freedom and differentiation, strengthening the bond with its users through proposals aligned with the DNA of the brand.

More photos available at https://juanlopetegui.smugmug.com/Ram/Ram-Enduro-Park