Ram announces the start of exclusive reservations for the new Ram Dakota Warlock at its dealership network

As part of the start of production of the new Ram Dakota pickup truck at the Ferreyra Industrial Park in Córdoba, the brand has announced the start of exclusive reservations for the Ram Dakota Warlock, the first version presented to the public, which will go on sale in Argentina in December.

Customers of the brand can now secure their vehicle by making an advance reservation of 500,000 Argentine pesos at any of the official Ram dealerships, thereby initiating the process of purchasing the new model. This amount will be refundable if the transaction does not go through, ensuring a transparent and secure purchasing experience. Those interested can visit the official dealership of their choice or visit the website https://www.ram.com.ar/formularios-leads/formulario-dakota.html to begin the reservation process and obtain more information.

This launch marks a new milestone for the Ram brand in Argentina, consolidating its presence in the competitive mid-size pickup segment. The new Dakota Warlock combines Ram’s unmistakable DNA with an imposing design, a high level of equipment, and a capacity that meets current market demands.

With this launch, RAM reaffirms its commitment to local production, expanding its product portfolio, and constantly evolving its value proposition in the region. The arrival of the Dakota Warlock represents the first step in a long-term project that combines power, innovation, and the essence of a brand that leads the way in the world of pickups.

About the Ram Dakota

The new Ram Dakota arrives to redefine the segment with an imposing and robust design, an interior that surprises with its comfort and technology, and unique features that reflect the brand’s DNA: Design, Capability, Comfort, and Technology. For this industrial launch, Ram unveils the first of the versions that will be available on the market, the Ram Dakota Warlock. A pickup truck with an off-road feel, designed to tackle the toughest roads with total determination.

Equipped with a 2.2-liter Multijet engine that delivers 200 hp and 450 Nm of torque, paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission, it offers optimal performance in all conditions. Its permanent all-wheel drive (AWD) system, RWD (Rear Wheel Drive) system that sends power to the rear wheels for a sportier driving style, 4WD Low with four-wheel drive and reduction gear, together with the electrically controlled rear differential lock and four driving modes (Normal, Sport, Sand, and Snow), guarantee reliable and precise performance on the most demanding terrain. In addition, it incorporates HDC (Hill Descent Control), reinforcing its adventurous character and off-road capability.

With a load capacity of 1,020 kg, a cargo volume of 1,210 liters, and a towing capacity of 3,500 kg, the Ram Dakota Warlock sets the standard in its segment. Inside, it combines comfort and technology with a 7-inch digital instrument panel integrated into a 12.3-inch central multimedia screen, as well as comprehensive safety equipment including six airbags and a multi-directional camera, designed to offer maximum visibility and confidence to the driver at all times.