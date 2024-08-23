Ram announces partnership with Sand Series and Beach Tennis World Cup

Ram is recording unprecedented results in the Brazilian market, with historic record sales. Additionally, the brand continues to develop partnerships that further expand its presence in the country, including a series of special limited edition vehicles. The American automaker has announced that it will be the official partner for the 2024 Sand Series and Beach Tennis World Cup tournaments.

Ram announces two new partnerships to increase its popularity in Brazil

The competitions will continue until the end of the year, with the Sand Series scheduled from October 7 to 12 and the Beach Tennis World Cup from December 9 to 15. Both events will take place at the EZTEC Arena, located near Shopping Morumbi, in the South Zone of São Paulo. A prominent protagonist in this successful partnership is the Rampage R/T. This pickup, the fastest produced in South America, boasts 272 HP and can reach a top speed of 220 km/h, almost comparable to that of a beach tennis ball, which can reach an incredible speed of 200 km/h.

The introduction of Rampage in the Brazilian market has significantly contributed to Ram’s growth in the past year, a phenomenon similar to that of beach tennis, which is gaining more and more practitioners in the country. This partnership aims to bring the Ram brand closer to beach tennis enthusiasts through a strategic presence at competition venues, offering test drives of vehicles and organizing clinics with professional athletes for guests. The goal is to create a closer bond between the brand and this rapidly expanding sports community.

“Ram is experiencing its record sales year in Brazil and is now the most important pickup brand in the country. Our large pickups were already a benchmark in the market and, with the launch of Rampage last year, Ram has further expanded its business, reaching a new audience. Partnerships like this are very important at this time for the brand and we are confident that it will be another successful action,” said Carla Freire Taveira, RAM Development Director.

“It’s a pleasure to count on RAM, the brand values the event spectacularly. The company takes care of its customers in an incredible way and we have enormous admiration. We are preparing various activities, it will be fantastic,” said José Mário Mauad, Partner-Director of Play Sports agency.