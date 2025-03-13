Ram announces partnership with DATAGRO for 2025

The only exclusive pickup brand in Brazil makes activations in conferences that are part of the main calendar of events in the global agribusiness sector

Ram announces new partnership with DATAGRO

Ram announces a new partnership with DATAGRO, organizer of major conferences on the global agribusiness calendar, as well as offering services such as independent agricultural consulting. The mountain sheep brand will be present at six DATAGRO events to be held in 2025, with an exclusive automotive presence at five of them: the Global Agribusiness Festival (GAFFFF), which takes place in June, is an exception.

At the conferences, the brand will have booths where visitors can get a closer look at models such as the Rampage, the first Ram pickup developed outside the United States, or the 3500, the top model in the Heavy Duty lineup and the largest pickup in Brazil. In addition, those who visit the spaces will be able to obtain special purchase terms and, in some locations, take a test drive to learn in detail all the power, capability, technology and luxury that only the only premium and exclusive pickup brand in Brazil can offer.

Exclusive benefits for Ram Society customers

The partnership between Ram and Datagro also offers exclusive benefits to Ram Society customers, who can attend conferences by redeeming benefits.

The first of six appearances will take place this week, at the ninth inaugural DATAGRO Sugar Cane, Sugar and Ethanol Harvest, to be held March 12 and 13 in Ribeirão Preto – SP. This is the event that kicks off the annual planning of the Brazilian sugar and energy sector.

“Ram, by offering extremely high-performance pickups that are also rich in refinement and technology, has conquered the agribusiness universe. For us, therefore, the partnership with DATAGRO is a natural path to strengthen our connection with such an important sector for the Brazilian economy,” stresses Juliano Machado, Ram vice president for South America.



Here is the schedule of DATAGRO events at which Ram will be present in 2025: – 9th DATAGRO opening of the sugarcane, sugar and ethanol harvest – March 12 and 13 in Ribeirão Preto;

– 18th CITI ISO DATAGRO NY Sugar & Ethanol Conference – May 14 in New York;

– GLOBAL AGRIBUSINESS FESTIVAL – GAFFFF – June 5 and 6, in São Paulo;

– 6th Opening of the DATAGRO soybean, corn and cotton harvest – August 21 in Goiânia;

– 5th Brazilian Livestock Forum – September 17 in São Paulo;

– 25th DATAGRO International Conference on Sugar and Ethanol – October 20 and 21 in São Paulo.

DATAGRO: 40 years of market presence

With over 40 years of market presence, DATAGRO is a consulting firm with global operations and a benchmark in the industry. The data and analysis produced on agriculture and climate guide the decision-making process of clients in more than 50 countries. More than 130 monthly reports are available on more than ten crops and markets. In total, DATAGRO brings together eight business units: Strategic Consulting, High Performance, Market Analysis, Finance, Governments, Management, Markets and Experience, the area responsible for events, including the Global Agribusiness Forum (GAF) and the Global Agribusiness Festival (GAFFFF).