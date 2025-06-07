Ram announces new and exclusive features for the Interlagos Festival

From June 12-15, Ram will be the star of the Interlagos Festival – Car Edition, scheduled at the historic Interlagos Autodrome in the southern area of São Paulo. The brand will welcome visitors at an exclusive stand, where it will present a new model preview and offer the opportunity to discover up close all the power, elegance and innovation of its pickup truck lineup.

Ram revs up for the Interlagos Festival – Car Edition with a new model and many surprises

Among the event’s protagonists will be the Rampage, Ram’s most successful model in Brazil, which recently surpassed 40,000 units sold. It will be present in the Rebel, Laramie and R/T versions, all available for test drives. Visitors will be able to try both the new 2.2 turbodiesel engine with 200 HP and 450 Nm of torque, a novelty for the 2025 lineup, and the proven 2.0 Hurricane 4 Turbo gasoline engine with 272 HP and 400 Nm. The tests will take place along the 4,309-meter circuit and on an off-road track set up inside the autodrome.

Great anticipation also surrounds the debut of the new Ram 1500, powered by the mighty Hurricane 6 twin-turbo 3.0-liter engine, capable of delivering 426 HP and 635 Nm of torque. With acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in just 5.3 seconds, it confirms itself as Brazil’s fastest pickup truck. Its performance will be clearly visible on the circuit’s straights.

In addition to road tests and vehicle displays, the Ram stand will offer exclusive activities and a dedicated space for the Ram Store, the brand’s official shop. Enthusiasts will be able to purchase clothing, accessories, tools and toys inspired by the Ram universe.