Ram 1500 reunites with the 5.7-liter HEMI V8 for 2026 Model Year

Ram has officially announced the return of the celebrated 5.7-liter HEMI V8 engine, which will be available again starting with the 2026 model year Ram 1500. Orders will open in July, with first deliveries expected during the winter, marking an anticipated return for performance enthusiasts and American tradition lovers.

This was confirmed by Tim Kuniskis, CEO of the Ram brand: “We made a mistake eliminating the HEMI. Customers spoke clearly to us: they want it back. And we listened to them. We’re bringing a legend back to life, and offering greater freedom of choice to our customers.”

Ram 1500 will get back the legendary 5.7-liter HEMI V8 engine in 2026

The return of the HEMI V8 follows the Ram 1500 lineup’s transition to six-cylinder engines in 2025. But demand for the iconic engine pushed the company to reintegrate it as an alternative alongside the modern twin-turbo I-6 Hurricane, which is more powerful and technically advanced.

Every 2026 Ram 1500 with HEMI engine will feature a new stylized emblem on the fender, created by the Ram design team, which visually celebrates the V8’s power. The engine will be available on Laramie, Limited, and Sport (coming soon) versions, as part of a strategic product plan that will continue for the next 18 months.

The 5.7-liter HEMI V8 delivers 395 hp and 410 lb-ft of torque, supported by modern technologies like variable valve timing, cylinder deactivation, and an 850-watt electric fan that optimizes fuel consumption. Everything is integrated with the mild-hybrid eTorque system, available exclusively in this category.

The eTorque system replaces the alternator with a belt-driven motor-generator, which works with a 48-volt lithium-ion battery and enables functions like intelligent start/stop, acceleration assistance, and energy recovery during braking. The result is smoother, more efficient, and quieter driving, while improving both fuel consumption and performance.

The 430 Wh battery is housed in a soundproofed container behind the rear seat, cooled by dedicated fans. A 3 kW DC/DC converter manages power supply to the 12-volt battery and accessories. For cold starting, the HEMI V8 maintains a traditional starter motor. Performance translates to a towing capacity of up to 11,470 lbs and maximum payload of 1,750 lbs.

Meanwhile, Ram will continue to offer the 3.0-liter twin-turbo Hurricane I-6 engine, capable of delivering up to 540 hp and 520 lb-ft, which represents the most powerful and efficient proposition ever offered on a Ram 1500. Quiet, progressive, and responsive, the Hurricane is designed for those looking toward the future of performance.