Ram and FFA are celebrating 70 years together with a contest

Ram challenges National Future Farmers of America (FFA) students to share creative interpretations of Ram’s mantra “Built to Serve” in their community through TikTok videos. Participants compete for a chance to win up to $10,000 for their local chapter. Announced at the annual FFA Convention in Indianapolis, Indiana, the program will run from Oct. 23 to Dec. 14. Winners will be announced in January 2025

What is the National FFA Organization?

The National FFA Organization is a national school-based youth leadership development organization of more than 1,027,200 students enrolled as part of 9,235 local FFA chapters in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. FFA’s mission is to make a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for outstanding leadership, personal growth and professional success through agricultural education. For more information, visit the National FFA Organization online at FFA.organs on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

Stellantis announced through a press release in Auburn Hills on 12/11/24 that to celebrate the Ram brand’s continued support of Future Farmers of America (FFA) for more than 70 years, the truck manufacturer today announced the brand’s first TikTok contest to support FFA chapters in the United States. The announcement and contest launch was in line with the opening of the 97th Annual FFA Convention on Thursday, October 23, 2024. Using TikTok as a social platform, Ram invites FFA members to demonstrate “Built to Serve” in their farming communities.

Participants have the opportunity to win up to $10,000 in funding for their FFA chapter

“With more than 70 years of unwavering support for the National FFA Organization, Ram Truck is proud to empower the next generation of agricultural leaders. We are excited to invite students from across the nation to showcase their creativity and passion by submitting their interpretation of Ram’s “Built to Serve” philosophy and provide an opportunity to empower and support their local FFA chapters,” said Chris Feuell, CEO of the Ram brand. “This initiative is more than just a competition, it is a celebration of the future of agriculture and a powerful step toward investing in the agricultural leaders of tomorrow.”

“Since 1953, Ram Truck has partnered with the National FFA Organization to inspire creativity among our future leaders. From the iconic Year of the Farmer campaign to the current TikTok Challenge, Ram Truck continues to find new ways to engage our members,” said Molly Ball, president of the National FFA Foundation and chief marketing officer of the National FFA Organization. “We are excited to see the creativity of our FFA members during this challenge.”

How to enter the competition?

Ram trucks are known for their durability, just like the FFA chapters that go the extra mile for their communities. Chapters can share how they are “Built to Serve” and how a donation from Ram would help them take their projects even further. Participants must demonstrate how their FFA chapter is “Built to Serve” their community. To participate, they must follow and tag @RamTrucks on TikTok, use the hashtag #RamFFAContest and reference the chapter they represent. All entries must be posted on TikTok by December 14, 2024.

Open only to legal residents of the 50 U.S. states or Washington, DC, who are 16 years of age or older and are active members (or parents/legal guardians of a minor member) of an FFA chapter as of the date of enrollment. Void where prohibited by law. Participants must enter the contest before 11:59 p.m. ET on December 14, 2024. Public voting begins on January 14, 2025 at midnight ET and ends on January 18, 2025 at 11:59 p.m. ET.