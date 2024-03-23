Will the 2026 Alfa Romeo Giulia really look like the Dodge Charger Daytona?

The new Alfa Romeo Giulia will be one of the next big releases to debut in the Italian automaker’s lineup. Jean Philippe Imparato, CEO of the brand, confirmed that it is scheduled to debut in 2026, probably in the second half of the year. This car is designed to succeed in important markets such as the United States and China, where Alfa Romeo intends to gain a large share of the market and become the Stellantis premium brand.

The new Alfa Romeo Giulia will be built on the same platform as the Charger Daytona, but will it really look like the muscle car?

The new Alfa Romeo Giulia will be entirely redesigned and will rest on the STLA Large platform, marking a departure from the design of previous models. The new Giulia will have styling and technology suitable for the American market. Digital creator Kleber Silva has imagined what the next generation of the Alfa Romeo Giulia, which will continue to be produced at the Stellantis plant in Cassino, Italy, along with the new Alfa Romeo Stelvio, Maserati Grecale and the future successor to the Maserati Levante, might look like.

The new Alfa Romeo Giulia in this render is clearly based on the new Dodge Charger Daytona, the first all-electric muscle car unveiled in early March 2024. The two cars will have many things in common, such as the STLA Large platform and much of the engine range.

However, Jean Philippe Imparato said in a recent interview that the Giulia will not have a design similar to the Charger Daytona, as the STLA Large platform is versatile and allows for extensive customization. We will surely find out more details about the new Alfa Romeo Giulia starting next year, when the prototype will begin road testing. Looking forward to more details and photos of the camouflaged prototype, how does this potential Giulia design look to you?