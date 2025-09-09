Ram 3500 and 1500 among the best-selling models in August

Models passed the 1,000-unit mark each in the eight cumulative months consolidated in 2025;

Ram: more than 2,500 units in the full-size segment

The combination of strength, capability, luxury and technology, the mainstays of a Ram pickup truck, continues to win new fans among Brazilian consumers. Between January and August 2025, Ram registered more than 2,500 units in the full-size segment, maintaining leadership in this pickup sub-segment with a 63 percent market share.

In addition to the significant overall result, two models of the brand stood out in the subsegment during the eight months already consolidated this year. The 3500, which debuted in August as part of the revamped 2025 range, has surpassed 1,000 units sold this year. The new 3500 further strengthens its position as the most powerful diesel pickup on sale in Brazil with the new 6.7-liter Cummins® Turbodiesel High-Output engine with 436 hp and 1,458 Nm (148.7 kgfm) of torque.

The unparalleled power of the new 3500, however, is not limited to its engine: it is the pickup with the highest towing capacity on the Brazilian market, capable of towing more than nine tons. Inside, the 3500 boasts the largest multimedia center in the pickup segment, with a 14.5-inch screen.

Another flagship in the brand’s full-size segment from January to August 2025 is the 1500, which also surpassed 1,000 units sold this year. Brazil’s fastest pickup makes the hearts of Brazilians beat faster with 0-60 mph acceleration in just 5.3 seconds, while also offering the comfort of five-level adjustable air suspension.

The award-winning Rampage, which has already won 25 awards from the trade press since its launch, also has reason to celebrate in late August. The best-selling model is in the top 5 among midsize and large pickups and has reached the 48,000-unit milestone registered since its launch. The pickup received an additional boost from the recent special edition Rampage R/T NFL Edition , which will be produced in 300 units to celebrate Ram’s partnership with the National Football League.