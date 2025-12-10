Ram 350: an old example reveals an unexpected engine under the hood

A restoration enthusiast has brought back into the spotlight a Ram 350 powered by an engine that is now almost forgotten, a true piece of American pickup history. What once represented cutting-edge technology has today become a rare gem for true connoisseurs.

The abandoned truck was discovered by Devon Heckman, creator of the YouTube channel Real Steel Fabrications. When he lifted the hood, he found the legendary 5.9-liter Cummins turbodiesel engine. According to SupercarBlondie, it was the first turbodiesel ever installed on a pickup of this kind, famous at the time for its strength, torque, and long lifespan. Despite years of neglect, the engine fired up almost immediately. Even Heckman was left stunned by the level of durability it still showed.

Ram 350 with legendary 5.9 Cummins engine brought back to life

The Ram 350 itself is in poor overall condition, mainly due to the massive buildup of dirt and the complete lack of maintenance over time. Fortunately, no serious structural damage has emerged so far. This detail leaves room for optimism about a full restoration of the vehicle.

The 5.9-liter Cummins turbodiesel was one of the standout engines of the 1980s and 1990s. Drivers appreciated it for its reliability and its generous torque output. Today, however, it has completely disappeared from the Ram lineup. In the United States, after all, diesel power never achieved the same level of success in the pickup segment as it did in Europe.

Over the years, several factors contributed to its decline. The dieselgate scandal had a heavy impact on the public image of diesel engines. At the same time, increasingly strict environmental regulations made their widespread use far more difficult. Today, Ram models rely almost entirely on gasoline V6 and V8 engines. In some cases, these are supported by hybrid systems that use electric units to assist the combustion engines.

For Devon Heckman, this discovery represents a fascinating challenge. The restoration work will be demanding, given the condition of the truck. Still, the presence of such an iconic engine makes the project even more exciting. The goal is to bring back to life a pickup that embodies an era when engines were designed to last for decades. If everything goes according to plan, this forgotten Ram 350 could soon return to the road, regaining its original power and becoming a true tribute to the history of American pickups.