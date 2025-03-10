Ram 2500, the video news of the clone stolen and then sold on the market

John Turco was almost certain he had the deal of his life when he purchased a 2021 Ram 2500 Laramie on Facebook Marketplace. After running several checks and receiving confirmation that the vehicle was legitimate, he successfully completed the purchase. But his happiness was short-lived. Only a few weeks later, police informed him that his truck was a “cloned” vehicle, a victim of a fast-growing scam that is causing serious damage to many buyers who are unaware of the problem.

Unfortunate story for Turco and his Ram 2500

John Turco thought he was on his way to a simple doctor’s appointment when his day took a decidedly unexpected turn. After parking his 2021 Ram 2500 Laramie, he was surrounded by six police officers. This far from ordinary encounter originated from an online ad that seemed too good to be true. Turco had found the truck ad on Facebook Marketplace, attracted by the many detailed photos and the promise of a Tennessee title. The presence of the VIN (Vehicle Identification Number) in the pictures had added an extra layer of credibility to the offer.

Before finalizing the purchase, however, Turco wanted to get all the information straight. He performed as many as three separate VIN (Vehicle Identification Number) checks to make sure the vehicle was not stolen or wrecked. All three checks came back negative. Not fully satisfied, he also contacted a Dodge dealership in Tennessee, where he was confirmed that the truck had undergone recent repairs in August 2024. Everything seemed to be in order. Reassured, Turco obtained a loan, took out insurance, and met with the seller in Indiana. He paid $28,000 for the the Ram 2500 and drove it home. He later duly registered the vehicle with the appropriate Butler County office.

The encounter with the police that changed everything

Two weeks later, his life was definitely made more difficult by the arrival of police and officers from the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Vehicle Theft and Fraud Unit. The officers informed him that his truck was a “cloned” vehicle: a stolen vehicle whose VIN had been replaced with that of a legally registered vehicle of the same model and color.

Car cloning is a type of scam that is growing in concern and is alarming law enforcement. Scammers steal vehicles, alter their vehicle identification number (VIN) by replacing it with that of an identical car, and create fake registration documents. In this way, they manage to sell the stolen cars to unsuspecting buyers, who end up with a “ghost” vehicle and no legal protections. Victims of car cloning not only lose the vehicle, but also must continue to pay any outstanding loans, even though they no longer have the vehicle. In addition there are additional expenses for insurance, registration and accessories, just as happened to John Turco in this unfortunate case.