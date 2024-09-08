RAM 2500 gets massive 24-inch wheel upgrade: touching the sky has never been closer

The RAM 2500 is already enormous on its own and far surpasses any SUV and many pickup trucks on the road. However, it seems that even more can be done. Vossen has raised the vehicle on 24-inch wheels, making it even more aggressive than it was before. This way, the RAM 2500 will be even more intimidating to see approaching in the rearview mirror.

Ram 2500: with this modified version, you’ll feel like you’re sitting on a throne

This RAM pickup features Vossen‘s new wheels, 24-inch UV6 units with multiple Y-shaped spokes in clear brushed silver, one of the 48 finishes available in Vossen’s range. The wheels are wrapped in 33-inch Terra Hunter tires, ideal for rough terrain. But that’s not all, because the pickup hasn’t just received this transformation.

Both the front and rear lights have been modified, now matching the white color of the bodywork. New logos and a third brake light have also been added. The vehicle has been lifted thanks to the Carli Pintop 2.5-inch lift kit and features King Off-Road Racing shocks, which are very useful in this case.

This RAM 2500 is equipped with a 6.7-liter inline six-cylinder Cummins turbo engine, with a six-speed automatic transmission and four-wheel drive. The engine produces 400 horsepower and 1,000 pound-feet of torque. This model boasts an incredible towing capacity of 19,990 pounds (9,067 kilograms). The cost of this transformation hasn’t been disclosed, but it certainly won’t be cheap judging by the many modifications made. These, of course, are in addition to the price of the RAM 2500 pickup, which starts at $45,250. Staying on the same topic, the American automaker, part of Stellantis, recently announced a special version of the Ram 2500, called the Rodeo Edition.