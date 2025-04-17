Ram: 25 launches expected over the next 18 months, starting in June

Ram, an American brand in the Stellantis galaxy that emerged in 2009 from a spinoff of the Chrysler group, is preparing to experience a period of remarkable productive vitality. Tim Kuniskis, former head of Dodge now leading the American company specialized in producing pickup trucks and commercial vehicles, anticipates the steps of a very dynamic strategic approach to gain more significant market numbers.

The manager confirms 25 launches, between new models and other products, in the next 18 months. A very intense period is therefore on the horizon. Under the new management, the Auburn Hills automaker aims to be more vital than ever, to engage the right gear and launch itself toward important market successes.

Ram: 25 launches planned in the next 18 months

At the moment, there isn’t much news about the upcoming innovations. It is known for certain that one of the most significant models, from a commercial and strategic standpoint, among those being newly launched, will be a mid-sized pickup truck destined, at least initially, for the United States. Recent rumors also suggest that a new version of the 1500 TRX is in development.

The vigorous year and a half now on the horizon seems to mark a turning point compared to the dormant period Ram has experienced lately. The first debut, of the 25 planned in the next 18 months, is expected on June 8, marking the beginning of Tim Kuniskis’ management era, who intends to open an important new chapter for the company entrusted to him. It will be a courageous chapter, where respect for tradition will combine with projection toward the future, to adhere to new technological findings and new user needs.

The mid-sized pickup truck we referred to earlier, destined for the American market, has been in development for some time, so it wasn’t developed under his management, like others in the series now set to take shape. The new manager, however, has infused an acceleration into the creative process, fueling it with other proposals, destined to further expand the company’s range in future years. As you well know, the birth cycle of a car is long and requires a timeline that can’t be compressed too much, so a temporal overlap between administrative cycles is possible.

According to rumors circulating online, the previously mentioned mid-sized pickup truck, destined to become crucial, could be based on one of Stellantis’ unibody platforms. For its production, the Belvidere assembly plant in Illinois should be chosen. At the moment, however, this is only a hypothesis, as there’s no official confirmation in this regard. The hope is that things go in the right direction, also giving breathing room to the workforce, after recent staff cuts connected to the commercial life cessation of the 1500 Classic model.

Regarding other Ram-branded cars destined to end up in the brand’s lineup, there is currently no clear and definite news. Among the new versions, some of these should have the 5.7-liter and 6.4-liter Hemi V8 engines, which have forcefully returned to the spotlight. There are rumors of a second-generation 1500 TRX, with a supercharged heart of this kind, capable of going beyond the 702 horsepower maximum power and 880 Nm of torque of the previous step. Again, no confirmation here. Obviously, among these will also be the 1500 Ramcharger and the 1500 REV. For the rest, we will have to wait a few more months to learn more details.