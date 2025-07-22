Ram 1500 TRX could return in early 2026

Rumors from the United States suggest that production of the famous “Job #1” could begin as early as late January 2026.

The Ram 1500 TRX could arrive by 2026

Big news regarding the American brand of Stellantis: the Ram 1500 TRX could make its long-awaited return to the market in early 2026. Rumors, chasing from the United States and specifically from sources such as Moparinsiders, indicate that production of this iconic vehicle, known as “Job #1,” is expected to begin as early as late January 2026.

Although Ram has not released official communications at this time, all indications point to a grand comeback for the TRX. This launch would also mark a significant moment for the company, representing the first vehicle to be marketed under the wing of the revamped Street and Racing Technology (SRT) division. Whether expectations will be borne out remains to be seen, but excitement is already skyrocketing.

After production of the 5.7-liter HEMI V8 engine ceased in 2024, Ram recalibrated its strategy, but CEO Tim Kuniskis has pushed for an accelerated return of this iconic powertrain.

As early as next month, dealerships will see the debut of the new Ram 1500 equipped with the HEMI engine. However, the TRX represents a chapter unto itself. At its launch in 2021, it dominated the segment unchallenged, establishing itself as the benchmark. Now, the challenge is to overcome fierce competition from the Ford Raptor R, which will require raising the bar even higher to regain its leadership.

The anticipation is palpable, especially now that the SRT team has been revamped and placed back under the expert leadership of Tim Kuniskis, a long-recognized figure in the performance industry.

Expectations are real, considering that the current stock Hellcat engine, found in the Charger and Challenger SRT Hellcats, already puts out a remarkable 720 horsepower. So it would not be surprising to see an increase in power for the TRX, which could reach or even exceed 720 horsepower right from its debut.

2026 promises to be a crucial year for Ram. With the return of the powerful HEMI engine, a revitalized SRT brand, and the TRX back in play, Ram is poised to reassert its supremacy in the high-performance pickup segment. It remains to be seen whether the return of the Ram 1500 TRX will bear out these rosy predictions, but the stage is definitely set for success.