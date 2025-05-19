Ram 1500 Ramcharger and REV range extender release still delayed

No surprises in Sterling Heights regarding Stellantis plans: production of the long-awaited Ram electric pickup trucks will be further delayed. This decision comes at a time of slowing demand in the battery-powered light commercial vehicle market.

Further slippage in Sterling Heights for Ram electrified pickups

Stellantis has once again updated its timetable for the launch of Ram-branded electric pickup trucks. Production of the flagship models, planned for the Sterling Heights (Michigan, USA) plant, has been postponed. So, the revolutionary Ram 1500 REV and Ramcharger are being delayed longer than expected. In fact, the automaker has announced yet another postponement for the launch of its long-awaited zero-emission, extended-range pickup trucks.

Specifically, motorists interested in the all-electric Ram 1500 REV will have to wait until 2026. While for the Ramcharger, the range extender version, the date is now set for 2027. This new postponement marks another chapter in Ram’s long and winding road to electrification of its pickup range.

Ramcharger to 2026 and REV to 2027

The Ram 1500 Ramcharger, equipped with range extender technology, will see the start of its production in early 2026, slipping from the previous forecast of late 2025. The Ram 1500 REV, the all-electric model, has also been further delayed and is now scheduled to arrive on the market no earlier than 2027, as reported by Crain’s Detroit Business and confirmed by official communications to suppliers. Local union sources have also expressed concerns about possible delays even in the production start-up phase.

This is not the first time Stellantis has changed its strategy for the Ram electrified range. Initially unveiled in 2023, both models were scheduled to debut by the end of 2024. An initial postponement, announced in December, had moved the start of production of the Ramcharger to 2025 and that of the REV to 2026. This new time revision shifts the timeline further forward.

Focus on Ramcharger hybrid

Stellantis recent decision reflects a slowdown in demand for electric pickup trucks, a trend shared by other major players such as Ford and General Motors. Despite this scenario, the company has great confidence in the Ram Ramcharger, an innovative hybrid model. This solution combines a 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 engine with an electric battery and an integrated gasoline generator for dynamic charging, promising an exceptional range of up to 1,110 km.

The delay in marketing Ram electric pickup trucks was attributed by Stellantis to a more extensive validation phase aimed at ensuring high quality standards. Jodi Tinson, company spokesperson, pointed out that Stellantis is re-evaluating its entire offering for the North American market, with the aim of offering diversified and flexible propulsion solutions for Ram vehicles in line with the real needs of motorists.

Michael Spencer, president of the UAW Local 1700 union, expressed some concern about the delays, but reassured about the strong demand for the Ram 1500 with a heat engine. This sustained demand makes it possible to maintain three active shifts at the plant and provides for the reinstatement of about 130 workers previously laid off. We await further developments on this matter.