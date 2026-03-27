Ram 1500 America250 debuts with special editions in red, white, and blue denim

Ram has unveiled three new special editions of the Ram 1500 as part of its partnership with America250, the nonpartisan organization in charge of coordinating celebrations for the 250th anniversary of the United States. The models are the Ram 1500 America250 Big Horn, Laramie, and Rebel. All three are based on the 2026 model year and roll out of Stellantis’ Sterling Heights plant in Michigan.

Ram unveils three America250 special editions of the 2026 Ram 1500

Tim Kuniskis framed the new versions as a tribute to the spirit that Ram believes has always defined the world of American pickup trucks, built around toughness, character, and national identity. Ram also ties that story to a broader historical legacy that predates its independence in 2009, reaching back to the early commercial vehicles that supported the growth of the United States throughout the 20th century.

The available engine lineup covers a wide range of needs. The Big Horn comes standard with the 3.6-liter Pentastar V6, but all three America250 versions will also offer the 3.0-liter Hurricane SO twin-turbo inline-six and the 5.7-liter eTorque HEMI V8. Ram is also using the launch to highlight its 10-year or 100,000-mile powertrain warranty, which the brand sees as one of its strongest sales arguments in the full-size pickup segment.

From a design standpoint, the Ram 1500 Big Horn America250 Special Edition brings a very distinctive look both outside and inside. The grille surround comes painted in body color, while the bumpers, fender flares, mirrors, door handles, and tailgate wear a Diamond Black Crystal Pearl-Coat finish. The sport hood features an American flag-inspired graphic, joined by satin-black commemorative badges and 20-inch black wheels.

Inside, Ram carries over the same theme with blue Denim Soul cloth seats featuring red and white stitching, ruby red seat belts, and tricolor accents on the center console, door panels, and steering wheel. The package also adds dedicated badging and a custom key fob.