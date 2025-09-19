Ram 1200 REBEL – 1st commemorative edition of Ram’s mid-size pickup truck

Ram 1200 REBEL arrivesin Mexico as a limited edition of 200 units priced at $729,900 pesos

Ram 1200 REBEL – 1st commemorative edition of Ram’s midsize pickup truck

Sept. 17, 2025, Mexico City – The Ram brand elevates the character of its midsize pickup truck with the launch of the Ram 1200 REBEL – 1st commemorative edition, a limited version that embodies the Off-Road spirit and strength of the Ram quincia.

“REBEL” is not just a name, it is a statement of activity. This special edition fuses the Ram pickup’s legacy with rugged aesthetics and todotheater capabilities. With only 200 units available in Mexico, the Ram 1200 REBEL is positioned as a collector’s item within the brand’s commercial portfolio.

Ram 1200 Rebel 2025

Based on the Crew Cab 4×4 version, this edition is distinguished by its exclusive red exterior color, which enhances its imposing presence. It includes unique details such as:

Chrome Roll Bar

Pickup box cover

REBEL 4×4 Side Stickers

Deluxe RAM logo mats

The interior offers style, ergonomics and comfort, with leather asientos for cinco pasajeros, reaffirming Ram’s compromise with quality and functional design.

Ram 1200 Rebel 2025

“The Ram 1200 REBEL represents more than a special edition-it is part of a broader vision for the brand. Each Ram pickup truck is designed with a clear purpose: to accompany itself in every moment of life. Because we know that not only It’s not about what you do, but how you live while you do it. Ram is an extension of your lifestyle, adventure, family, passion, or everything else. There’s always a Ram designed for you,” said Carlos Meymar, Ram Brand Director.

Ram 1200 REBEL marks the beginning of a new family of REBEL vehicles, which will soon expand with other models that will share this bold character, adventurous spirit and distinctive design.

The Ram 1200 REBEL is available in our market in exclusive red color for this special edition at a price of $729,900 pesos.

Exterior design

Ram 1200 REBEL flaunts all the essence and ADN of a Ram pickup, just what is reflected on its incisive bumper whose design is 100% aligned with the current range of Ram pickups, in which the “RAM” emblem in plated shade stands out with an imposing appearance of ruggedness and aggressiveness a resumption of work. The fully functional panel design promotes outside air intake while optimizing engine consumption.

Ram 1200 REBEL is based on the Laramie version, incorporating automatic front lighting projection in combination halogen + LED type light, as well as FULL-LED night and daytime driving lights (DRL). Elements incorporating the Ram 1200 REBEL include 18-inch aluminum wheels, chrome roll bar, pickup cab and Rebel 4×4 side stickers.

Ram 1200 Rebel 2025 interiores

Exterior design

Inside, Ram 1200 REBEL offers great style, ergonomics and excellent comfort for each of our 5 seats. 100% HD leather Based on the Laramie version, Ram 1200 REBEL offers a second row of 60/40 configuration options and a fully reliable feature that allows for a load of up to 100 kg and the ability to use ISOFIX system accessories for securing safety. the special edition charge also includes luxury “RAM” logo tapes.

Engine

Ram 1200 REBEL equipped with a 2.4-liter turbocharged gasoline engine, inline 4-cylinder with 210 hp and 226 lb-ft of torque, which has been electronically calibrated to realize low RPM acceleration torque, favoring excellent engine pattern when encountered in full-load acceleration, driving at constant speed, driving in traffic conditions or slowing speed.

Ram 1200 Rebel 2025

Ram 1200 REBEL combines a 6-speed automatic transmission. The Automatic Transmission incorporates the AutoStick® manual mode, which is an interactive feature for the driver and which proporciona un control de cambios manual, lo que le brinda un mayor control del vehículo. It allows you to maximize engine braking, eliminate unwanted upshifts and downshifts, and improve overall vehicle performance. The system can also provide greater control to rebasar, city driving, traffic conditions, and even extreme weather such as cold and sanitized temperatures, or wellness, in off-chimney driving situations. When the shift panel is in the AutoStick® position, it allows upward and downward movement. This allows the handler to manually select the transmission speed they is using. The applicable speed is displayed in the cluster.

The automatic transmission offers several maneuvering modes:

Modo de Manejo SPORT – adjusts the pitch or gear shift of the transmission to provide a more aggressive feel for maneuvering with greater improvement in acceleration above the increase in engine rpm.

Manejo ECO mode-the electronic system of the engine and transmission, anticipates the change of speed at low revolutions, to optimize fuel injection, improving its efficiency.

The train engine consists of a 4X4 drive system (4WD), with a perilla selector for 2H, 4H and 4L driving modes.

2H (High) – Handling mode with a high traction radius on two wheels. 2H is for normal riding on roads and auto-trails, ideal on dry and hard surface trails.

4H (High) – This is a high level of four-wheel drive locking. This beam locks the front and rear drive nozzles together, which forces the front and rear wheels to turn at the same speed.

4L (Low) – This is a low four-wheel drive radius. In this range the front and rear drive nozzles lock together, which forces the front and rear wheels to turn at the same speed. In this large range, additional traction and maximum tractive power is produced only for suelte and heated roadway surfaces.

For more details visit Stellantis Media