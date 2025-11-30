Pulse Abarth meets Stranger Things in a spectacular campaign

In Brazil, Fiat has chosen to symbolically enter the “Upside Down” world of Stranger Things with a special edition of the Pulse Abarth, linking its brand to the universe of the famous Netflix series on the occasion of its fifth and final season. On November 26, the final chapter of a campaign developed together with the Leo agency was unveiled, a project that blended entertainment, cinematic language and Abarth’s sporty identity into a single, highly emotional narrative.

Fiat Pulse Abarth enters the world of Stranger Things in Brazil

The strategy began back at Halloween with the launch of a short teaser aired on Netflix circuits and in movie theaters, offering a first taste of what would unfold in the following chapters of the campaign. With the release of the final episode, the story reached its climax through an adrenaline-filled chase, built like a real action scene, where tension, irony and spectacle are tightly intertwined. The absolute star is the Pulse Abarth Stranger Things Special Edition, transformed into a decisive ally in the escape from one of the series’ most iconic creatures, the Demogorgon.

The creative idea draws inspiration from one of the symbolic moments of Stranger Things, when the protagonists shout “Just Drive” to escape danger. In this automotive reinterpretation, raw escape is replaced by the power of the Scorpion, with the Pulse Abarth becoming the vehicle through which the chaos of the Upside Down is confronted. The car is not merely a product placed within the storytelling, but a true narrative element, integrated into the action as if it were one of the characters.

According to Alessandra Souza, Vice President of Marketing & Brand Communication at Stellantis South America, the campaign perfectly represents Fiat’s bold spirit and the strength of its collaboration with Netflix. The goal was to bring together two worlds capable of surprising audiences, creating an experience that was both spectacular and consistent with Abarth’s character. It is a celebration of creativity, but also of the brand’s ability to always offer something unexpected.

Along the same lines, Vinicius Stanzione, Chief Creative Officer of Leo, stressed that the key to the project was the focus on pop culture and human behavior. Stranger Things is a phenomenon capable of speaking to different generations, and bringing its imagery into Fiat’s DNA required a deep level of creative integration. The result is a pure example of branded entertainment, designed to generate real engagement and not just visibility.

The campaign was also supported by a high-impact scenic event, a themed parade that transported the audience into the dark and surreal atmosphere of the series. The route was divided into four sections, each inspired by a season of Stranger Things. The Pulse Abarth Special Edition made its appearance in the third segment, dedicated to the escape from the Demogorgon, evoking one of the show’s most recognizable scenes and, at the same time, one of the key moments of the entire campaign.