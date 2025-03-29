Presented in Mexico: this is the Peralta S, based on the Maserati MC20

This is a one-off commissioned by Mexican collector Carlos Peralta. This one-of-a-kind supercar is a tribute to the legendary 1972 Maserati Boomerang, reinterpreted in a modern key based on the performance Maserati MC20.

Peralta S and its distinctions

The bodywork, made of mirror-polished aluminum, creates a monolithic effect, while the innovative “Dome” opening system integrates the windshield and doors into a single element, offering an unprecedented cabin access experience. This one-off is the result of a collaboration between GFG Style and MAT Manifattura Automobili Torino, who combined their expertise to create a car that celebrates the elegance and innovation of Italian design. The Peralta S was previewed at the prestigious Pastejé Automotive Invitational in Mexico, an exclusive event that brings together classic and modern car enthusiasts.

The Peralta S immediately stands out for its design, which breaks with the conventions of modern supercars. Inspired by Giorgetto Giugiaro’s legendary Maserati Boomerang, this one-off captures the essence of 1970s sports cars, reinterpreted in a thoroughly contemporary way. The wedge silhouette, a distinctive element of the Boomerang, dominates the design of the Peralta S. The body, made of mirror-polished aluminum, creates a monolithic effect in combination with the large glass surfaces. This lightweight and durable material gives the car a futuristic and sophisticated look.

Cockpit and equipment of the MC20

Access to the two-seat cabin, derived from the Maserati MC20, is made spectacular by a door-opening system involving the entire roof panel and windshield. The side windows, on the other hand, open in a “gull-wing” fashion, adding a touch of theatricality. Exposed carbon fiber, used for the front spoiler, rear diffuser and other details, emphasizes the car’s sportiness and lightness. The Peralta S’s design features sharp, defined lines that give the car a sculptural appearance. The headlights, integrated into the bodywork, remain hidden until switched on, contributing to the “monolithic” effect and optimized aerodynamics.

The Peralta S’s cabin is a mix of luxury and retro styling, with metallic chrome leather upholstery for the seats, steering wheel, dashboard, center console, and door panels. Despite the references to the 1970s, elements such as the infotainment screen and center tunnel dashboard reveal derivation from the Maserati MC20. Fabrizio Giugiaro wanted to pay homage to his father Giorgetto and his Maserati Boomerang, reinterpreting the lines in a modern key. The Peralta S stands out for its bold, futuristic design, with a mirror-polished aluminum body and a domed opening for access to the cabin.

This one-off, created by GFG Style in collaboration with MAT Manifattura Automobili Torino, blends retro design with cutting-edge technology. Under the hood, the Peralta S has the powerful 3.0-liter twin-turbo Nettuno V6 engine, inherited from the Maserati MC20, capable of delivering 630 horsepower. It is rear-wheel drive, mated to an 8-speed dual-clutch transmission. Performance is true supercar: top speed of 325 km/h and 0-100 km/h acceleration in 2.9 seconds. Aerodynamics is meticulously detailed, with moving surfaces that adapt to speed. The rear wing rises automatically, while side and upper panels regulate engine cooling flows.